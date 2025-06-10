Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23

Company announcement no. 28 2025

Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

10 June 2025



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,477,261227.40221,472,943,092
02 June 202550,000256.992712,849,635
03 June 202550,000256.845612,842,280
04 June 202550,000256.558712,827,935
05 June 2025   
06 June 202549,641259.296412,871,733
Total accumulated over week 23199,641257.420051,391,583
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,676,902228.29971,524,334,675




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.794% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

