Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Research 2025-2035: Rising Demand for AATD Treatments Fuels Expansion with North America Leading

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) market is experiencing growth, fueled by advances in diagnosis, treatment options, and increasing awareness of the condition. AATD is a genetic disorder where the body produces insufficient alpha-1 antitrypsin, a protein that protects the lungs and liver. Its deficiency can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and liver cirrhosis. The condition often remains underdiagnosed, which presents an opportunity for early detection and intervention.



The primary treatment for AATD is augmentation therapy, which involves the infusion of AAT protein to restore deficient levels in the bloodstream. This therapy is designed to protect the lungs and slow the progression of emphysema. Other treatment options include symptomatic management, such as bronchodilators and corticosteroids. Research continues to explore gene therapies and novel treatments to better address the underlying genetic causes of AATD.



The market is expanding due to rising awareness about AATD, improvements in diagnostic tools, and innovations in treatment options. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of the disease, particularly in older populations, and the growing availability of specialized therapies. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for long-term care remain significant factors impacting the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market growth.

The North America alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market is expected to lead globally due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and significant research investments. The market is primarily driven by augmentation therapy, which involves the administration of alpha-1 proteinase inhibitors to manage disease progression. Enhanced genetic testing and early diagnosis have improved treatment outcomes. Hospitals and specialty clinics serve as key treatment settings, offering specialized care. The region's favorable reimbursement policies and commitment to research and development further support market growth, positioning North America as a dominant force in the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment landscape.



In summary, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market is poised for growth, with a strong focus on improving diagnostic accuracy and providing effective treatments, offering significant opportunities for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Impact

Increasing demand for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Beam Therapeutics announced that the U.S. FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BEAM-302, a base-editing therapy for AATD. This marks the first clinical advancement of a base-editing approach for AATD, with initial Phase 1/2 trial data showing promising results in correcting the PiZ mutation associated with the disease.

In February 2025, Grifols completed enrollment of the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 study for Alpha-1 15%, a subcutaneous AATD treatment. This development could provide patients with a more convenient administration option, enhancing treatment adherence and quality of life.

In May 2024, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Inhibrx, Inc., gaining control of INBRX-101, a recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein under development for AATD treatment. INBRX-101 aims to normalize serum AAT levels with less frequent dosing, potentially offering a significant advancement in AATD therapy.

Market Dynamics

The following are the drivers for the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market:

Increasing Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Advancements in Treatment Options

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs

Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Grifols

CSL Behring

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

LFB Biotechnologies

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1. Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market: Market Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.3 Epidemiological Analysis of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

1.1.3.1 By Region

1.1.4 Clinical Trials

1.1.4.1 By Phase

1.1.4.2 By Sponsor Type

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Japan

1.1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Drivers

1.2.3 Market Restraints

1.2.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market, By Treatment, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Overview

2.2 Augmentation Therapy

2.3 Bronchodilators

2.4 Corticosteroids

2.5 Oxygen Therapy



3. Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market, By Distribution Channel, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 Hospitals Pharmacy

3.3 Retail Pharmacies

3.4 Online Pharmacies



4. Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market, By Region, $Million, 2023-2035

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Key Findings

4.1.2 Market Dynamics

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.1 North America Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market (by Distribution Channel)

4.1.3.2 North America Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market (by Country)

4.1.3.2.1 U.S.

4.1.3.2.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Key Findings

4.2.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.3.1 Europe Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market (by Distribution Channel)

4.2.3.2 Europe Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market (by Country)

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World



5. Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Growth Share Matrix (2024)

5.1.1.1 By Treatment

5.1.2 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

5.1.2.1 Funding Activities

5.1.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.2.3 Regulatory Approvals

5.1.2.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

5.1.3 Key Developments Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

5.2.4 Analyst View



6. Research Methodology

