XerpaAI Launches the World’s First AI Growth Agent (AGA), Ushering in a New Era Beyond CMOs and CGOs





SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a historic turning point in the evolution of growth leadership: XerpaAI, the world’s first-ever AI Growth Agent (AGA), officially launches—redefining how Web3 companies scale, engage, and retain users.

As businesses shift from traditional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) roles to the more holistic Chief Growth Officer (CGO) framework, XerpaAI takes the transformation a step further. Designed to act as a real-time, always-on growth strategist, XerpaAI’s AGA combines the power of automation, cross-platform engagement, and AI-driven decision-making to deliver measurable growth at scale.

“XerpaAI isn’t just another marketing tool. It’s a paradigm shift,” said Sean, CEO of XerpaAI, the ecosystem that pioneered the AGA category. “We’ve moved beyond static dashboards and siloed teams. With XerpaAI, growth becomes autonomous, intelligent, and community-driven.”

Key Features of XerpaAI:

Real-Time Optimization: Automatically adjusts campaigns based on user behavior, analytics, and incentive triggers.

Massive Scale: Over 100,000 AGENTs deployed across platforms like X (Twitter), TikTok, Telegram, and Line.

Proven Impact: Up to 3x increase in conversion rates and a 70% reduction in operational costs.

Web3-Native: Built for the decentralized internet—XerpaAI powers link-to-earn mechanisms, social graph integrations, and gamified growth loops.

Why It Matters Now

The launch of XerpaAI comes at a crucial time when Web3 startups and enterprises alike are grappling with costly, fragmented marketing efforts. Traditional methods can’t keep pace with the speed and complexity of today’s digital ecosystem.

As the first product in the UXLINK Growth OS, XerpaAI acts as a unified AI engine, automating everything from user acquisition to retention, and integrating seamlessly with SocialFi, DeFi, GameFi, and PayFi projects.

A Glimpse into the Future

XerpaAI represents a leap toward ethical, scalable, and adaptive growth. It enables organizations to:

Replace outdated CMO dashboards with intelligent, self-improving systems.

Empower CGOs with real-time data and predictive insights.

Launch growth initiatives in 10+ languages across global markets with no added team burden.



“Think of XerpaAI as your growth co-pilot,” said Gingle. “It’s like having a full-stack growth team—automated and optimized in the cloud.”

About XerpaAI

XerpaAI is the first AI Growth Agent (AGA), designed by UXLINK to automate Web3 growth across social, product, and community channels. It’s built for a future where growth is autonomous, ethical, and exponentially scalable.

About UXLINK

UXLINK is the foundational ecosystem behind AGAs, enabling next-generation growth for the decentralized web. With millions of users and partners across the space, UXLINK is building the infrastructure that powers community-first innovation.



