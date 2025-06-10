Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Industry Report 2025-2035: U.S., Russia, and China Lead in Advancing Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Platform, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market demand for military RAS is expected to propel over the forecast period 2025-2035 due to its capabilities to serve across various applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat operations, target acquisitions, and infantry support. The use of military RAS in high-risk missions such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), route clearance, obstacle breaching, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) will further increase revenue generation and bring in the advancement of technology.

The growth in the global military RAS market is proliferated by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and its integration with military RAS has the potential to change future warfare. It will help in reducing endangering risks to soldiers, air forces, and marines that possibly result in a generation of less expensive manned systems. The U.S., Russia, and China are the prominent competitors in the advancement of military robotic and autonomous systems. Military of key countries with high defense spending across the globe are focusing on strategies that articulate near-, mid-, and long-term priorities of their forces.



Several countries are spending heftily on research and development to design and develop attack drones. Various countries are acquiring drones from the U.S. and Israel to study the drones and then indigenously develop these drones to support their armed forces. Such drones are anticipated to enhance the deterrent power of the country's self-defense force. For instance, in June 2022, Japan planned to develop unmanned aircraft that would fly and support manned fighter aircraft. This is expected to strengthen the defense of Japan's airspace and deter attacks.



The rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms and increased adaption rate among countries are propelling production and reducing the price of military robotic and autonomous systems. The potential new operational concepts will help to saturate an operational area with small autonomous systems that force an adversary to move, be detected, and be targeted by friendly forces.



Impact



The global military RAS market is expected to cater to an increase in global defense expenditure. Growing demand for several military applications in hazardous and complex environments is supporting the procurement of military RAS in the armed forces. Military RAS manufacturers are anticipated to enhance payload and propulsion systems, which will result in improved operational capabilities and a shorter development cycle time. The improving economic conditions of the emerging economies, as well as the rising cross-border infiltration, terrorism, and geopolitical instability, led to creating the demand for military RAS, which can safeguard a nation's territory.



Many emerging countries, such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, are looking to implement a layered approach to attacks by deploying unmanned aircraft systems for surveillance, target acquisition, and counter aerial threats from hostile nations and terrorist outfits. As the situation of global tension and instability rises, many emerging countries could increase their military spending on acquiring military robotic and autonomous systems. Consequently, it provides an opportunity for established defense contractors to supply military robotic and autonomous systems to safeguard these nations.



North America is a leading region in terms of military RAS manufacturing due to the presence of key military RAS providers such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing military budget of the U.S. and Canada. Perceptions of the advent of asymmetrical warfare integrated into modern combat are propelling the North America military RAS market.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global military RAS market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts, enabling them to strengthen their positions in the global military RAS market.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global military RAS market analyzed and profiled in the study involve military RAS manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global military RAS market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing need for enhancing battlefield situational awareness

Growing defense budget

Rising demand for reducing human involvement in battlefield activities

Generating mass and scalable effects through human-machine teaming

Challenges

Evolving cyber threats to military robotic and autonomous systems

Challenges related to the deployment of complex systems and control frameworks

Contractor challenges and supplier issues in the final delivery of military robotic and autonomous systems

Opportunities

Increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI)

Growing threat perception due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict driving missile defense spending

Key Market Players

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab A.B.

The Boeing Company

AutoNaut Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

ECA GROUP

Saildrone, Inc

Milrem AS (Milrem Robotics)

Israel Aerospace Industries

Hanwha Defense

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 On-going and Upcoming Projects: Major Military Programs

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.5.3 End User Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.8 Startup and Investment Landscape



2. Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market (by Application), Value ($Million) and Volume (Units)

2.3.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

2.3.2 Combat Operation

2.3.3 Target Acquisition

2.3.4 Logistics

2.3.5 Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN)

2.3.6 Infantry Support

2.3.7 Others



3. Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market (by Platform), Value ($Million) and Volume (Units)

3.3.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems

3.3.1.1 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs

3.3.1.2 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

3.3.1.3 Unmanned Combat Aircraft Vehicles (UCAVs)

3.3.1.4 Unmanned Helicopters

3.3.1.5 Small UAVs

3.3.1.6 Loitering Munition UAVs

3.3.2 Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems

3.3.2.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

3.3.2.2 Robots

3.3.2.3 Humanoid Robots

3.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Systems

3.3.3.1 Autonomous Maritime Surface Vehicles

3.3.3.2 Autonomous Maritime Underground Vehicles



4. Region

4.1 Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.1.1 Application

4.2.6.1.2 Product

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.2.6.2.1 Application

4.2.6.2.2 Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share



6. Research Methodology



