Competitive Insights and Leading Players in European Kitchen Furniture Market: Focus on Business Performance, International Trade, Supply Structure, Distribution Channels and Financial Analysis

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European kitchen furniture production is valued at approximately EUR 18 billion. As far as trade dynamics are concerned, the kitchen furniture segment has a structurally positive trade balance. The sector's openness still remains well below the average of the furniture industry as a whole, but the share of exports on production and the share of imports on consumption have progressively increased.

Most European kitchen furniture exports are destined within Europe, with the remainder going overseas, mainly to North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Report Scope

Sector Overview: Starting with a scenario review, the report details production, consumption, and international trade at both a European and country-specific level, segmented by value, volume, and price range. This comprehensive panorama includes a focus on leading European groups and their market shares, closing with consumption forecasts leading into 2025-2027.

Business Performance: Business performance offers kitchen furniture statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2019-2024), together with forecasts for 2025-2027, at a European level as a whole and for each country considered.

International Trade: International trade provides detailed tables on the kitchen furniture exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Supply Structure: Supply structure offers an analysis of the types of products manufactured by the European kitchen furniture manufacturers, in addition to tables and information on the key players operating in each segment. Production is broken down by cabinet door material, by cabinet door style, by cabinet door colour, by lacquered cabinet door type and by worktop material.

Distribution Channels: Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at the European level as a whole and for each country considered.

Competitive System: The competitive system: sales by price range and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each European country and in each price range segment considered. Detailed tables show sales data and market shares of the top kitchen furniture companies; short profiles of the main players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. At the end of this chapter, there is a focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside Europe, by area of destination (North and Central-South America, Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

Financial Analysis: Utilizing a sample of 120 European manufacturers, this section evaluates fundamental profitability ratios like ROA, ROE, and EBITDA, alongside employee ratios, delivering financial health insights for the sector.



Key Topics Covered:

Scenario: Trends, market segment and figures by country

Market evolution and figures by country

Production breakdown by market segment

Consumption breakdown by market segment

Leading groups in Europe and their market shares

Current trends and forecasts for 2025-2027

Business performance: basic data and macroeconomic indicators by country

Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden)

Western Europe (Belgium/Luxembourg, France, Ireland, Netherlands, the UK)

Central Europe (DACH: Austria, Germany, Switzerland)

Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain)

Central-Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia)

International trade

Trade balance, exports, imports evolution

Exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

Exports and imports by country for selected household appliances

Supply structure

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door style

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door colour and lacquered type

Breakdown of supply by worktop material

Breakdown of supply by kind of lay-out

Hinges and drawers

Embedded lighting

Intellectual Property

Distribution channels

Overview: Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales

Breakdown of sales by distribution channels in selected countries and geographic region (Central-Eastern Europe)

Built-in appliances

Sustainability

The competitive system

Leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)

The European competitive system by market segment (luxury, upper-end, upper-middle, middle, middle-low, lower-end)

The competitive system by country

Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas

Annex

Financial Analysis Key financial indicators and Employment analysis in a sample of 120 manufacturers

List of selected kitchen furniture companies

Company Coverage Includes:

Agata Meble

Alvic

Aran

Armony

Arredo3

Arrital

Artego

Aster

Ballingslov

Ballerina

Bauformat

Boffi

Bruynzeel

BRW

Bulthaup

Colombini

Dan

Decodom

Delta Cocinas

Discac

Eggo

Ekipa

Elkjop

Euromobil

Fournier

Freda

Gama Decor

Haecker

Hanak

Howdens Joinery

Ikea

Leicht

Lube

Mandemaakers

Menuiseries du Centre

Mob Cozinhas

Mondo Convenienza

Nikolidakis

Nobia

Nobilia

Nolte

Omega

Puustelli

Rempp

Rotpunkt

Sanitas Troesch

Santos

Scavolini

Snaidero

Symphony

Schmidt

Siko

Snaidero

Stosa

Strai

TCM

Tom Howley

Turi Group

Valcucine

Vedum

Veneta Cucine

WFM Kitchen

Wren Kitchens

