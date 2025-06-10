Global Education Construction Project Insight (Q2 2025): Report Highlights Key Operators and Top 20 Education Projects by Region

Discover a comprehensive analysis of global education construction projects, valued at $320 billion, with North America leading at $113.3 billion. This detailed report offers insights into project stages and funding across regions, aiding business development and strategic planning. Explore top projects and key sector operators for optimal market alignment.

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Education Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of education construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is currently tracking education construction projects, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $320 billion.

In terms of region, North America accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $113.3 billion. Western Europe ranks second with a project pipeline value of $80.8 billion, followed by Middle East and North Africa ($51.3 billion) and Northeast Asia ($20.5 billion).

Assuming all projects in the currently tracked pipeline proceed according to their schedules and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $64.6 billion in 2025 and $60.7 billion in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • South-East Asia
  • North-East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Australasia

