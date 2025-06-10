IgA Nephropathy Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: Innovation in Renal Therapies and Accelerated Drug Approvals Drive Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IgA Nephropathy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IgA nephropathy market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle, driven by increasing awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and advancements in renal treatment options. The market is expanding as novel therapies, such as complement inhibitors and non-immunosuppressive drugs, are gaining traction, addressing the unmet need for more effective renal treatments.

With ongoing research and development, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in clinical trials to bring new, targeted therapies to market. The global IgA nephropathy market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.



Additionally, regulatory bodies are accelerating the approval process for innovative renal drugs, further fueling market growth. Despite this positive momentum, challenges such as high treatment costs and the variability in disease progression may hinder rapid expansion. As a result, the market is expected to continue growing, although competition and price pressures will likely intensify as more treatments emerge.

North America is expected to dominate the global IgA nephropathy market during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence, and increased awareness of the disease. The region also benefits from regulatory advantages and a strong pharmaceutical presence, which accelerates the availability of effective treatments and drives the growth of the global IgA nephropathy market.

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global IgA nephropathy market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Novartis, and Travere Therapeutics, Inc., have been involved in the development of therapies for IgA nephropathy.



Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global IgA nephropathy market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.



Regulatory Activities: In April 2025, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for Novartis' Vanrafia (atrasentan) for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Increasing Prevalence of IgA Nephropathy

Continuous Advancements in Treatment Options

Improved Diagnosis and Awareness

High Treatment Costs

Limited Awareness in Developing Markets

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Biogen

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

NovelMed

Q32 Bio

Walden Biosciences

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vera Therapeutics

Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB

Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Executive Summary



1. Global IgA Nephropathy Market: Market Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.3 Epidemiological Analysis of IgA Nephropathy

1.1.3.1 By Region

1.1.3.1.1 U.S.

1.1.3.1.2 EU5

1.1.3.1.3 Rest-of-the-World

1.1.4 Clinical Trials

1.1.4.1 By Phase

1.1.4.2 By Sponsor Type

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Drivers

1.2.3 Market Restraints

1.2.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global IgA Nephropathy Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America IgA Nephropathy Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.1.3.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe IgA Nephropathy Market (by Country)

2.2.3.1.1 U.K.

2.2.3.1.2 Germany

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.2.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific IgA Nephropathy Market (by Country)

2.3.3.1.1 Japan

2.3.3.1.2 China

2.3.3.1.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Key Findings

2.4.2 Market Dynamics

2.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global IgA Nephropathy Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.1.2 Key Developments Analysis

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.4 Analyst View



4. Research Methodology



