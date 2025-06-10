Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Research Report 2024-2033: AI-Driven Traffic Management and Smart-City Investments Accelerate Growth of Europe's ITS Market

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe intelligent transportation systems (ITS) market is projected to reach $14.62 billion by 2033 from $7.90 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Road safety, public transport operations, freight logistics, and traffic management are the main applications that make up the European ITS market, with traffic management leading the way. EU and national investments in smart-city initiatives, cross-border C-ITS corridors, and autonomous vehicle pilot programs are what propel Europe's leadership in ITS adoption. Modern AI-powered traffic management, extensive IoT connection, and 5G-capable V2X solutions are all contributing to the rapid expansion of ITS deployment throughout the urban mobility networks in the region.







The market for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in Europe is developing quickly and is becoming a key component of the region's smart-mobility strategy. Using advanced sensing, communications, and analytics, ITS solutions turn legacy infrastructure into data-driven, interconnected networks, encompassing applications like adaptive traffic management, road-user safety systems, public transportation coordination, and freight-logistics optimisation. In order to reduce traffic, cut emissions, and improve network resilience, European cities are using Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) for anything from dynamic signal control in large cities to real-time passenger information on tram and bus lines.

How can this report add value to an organization?



This report adds value to an organization by providing comprehensive insights into the Europe intelligent transportation systems (ITS) market, enabling data-driven decision-making and strategic planning. It highlights emerging trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics, helping organizations identify growth opportunities and align their offerings with industry demands.

The report's detailed segmentation and regional analysis support targeted market expansion strategies, while its coverage of regulatory frameworks, sustainability initiatives, and cybersecurity measures ensures compliance with evolving transportation and smart city standards. By leveraging this report, organizations can enhance operational efficiency, optimize investments in ITS infrastructure, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving intelligent mobility ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainability and innovation.



Market Dynamics

Trends

Proliferation of AI-driven traffic management platforms for adaptive signal control and congestion mitigation.

Expansion of cross-border C-ITS corridors enabling seamless vehicle-to-infrastructure and multimodal coordination.

Integration of EV charging stations and smart-parking solutions into unified mobility ecosystems.

Deployment of real-time data analytics and digital-twin simulations for predictive maintenance and network planning.

Drivers

Substantial EU and national funding under Smart Cities, CEF and Green Deal programmes.

Stringent decarbonisation and air-quality mandates pushing investments in eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Rapid urbanisation and rising congestion driving demand for intelligent, demand-responsive transport services.

Maturation of 5G, IoT sensor networks and edge-computing infrastructures that underpin low-latency ITS applications.

Challenges

Fragmented regulatory frameworks and technical standards across member states hindering interoperability.

High capex and uncertain ROI timelines for municipalities balancing legacy infrastructure upgrades.

Complex GDPR and NIS2 compliance requirements raising cybersecurity, privacy and data-sovereignty costs.

Integration difficulties with ageing transport systems and insufficient skilled workforce for advanced ITS deployment.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Siemens AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

TomTom International BV

Q-Free

EFKON GmbH

PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH

SWARCO

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market: Current and Future

1.1.1 Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in ITS

1.1.2 Integration of IoT and Smart City Infrastructure

1.1.3 Big Data Analytics and Predictive Modeling in Traffic Management

1.1.4 Blockchain for Data Security and Transparency

1.1.5 5G and Edge Computing for Real-Time Data Processing

1.1.6 Sustainability Trends: ITS for Reducing Emissions and Energy Use

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Trends in Key ITS Components

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Regional and Global ITS Regulations

1.4.2 Data Privacy and Security Regulations Impact on ITS

1.4.3 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Regulatory Frameworks

1.4.4 Environmental Policies and their Role in Promoting Green ITS

1.5 Case Study

1.5.1 Emergency and Disaster Response Applications

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6.1 COVID-19 Impact

1.6.2 Russia-Ukraine War

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Evolving Multimodal Transportation and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

1.7.1.2 Growing Need for Freight and Logistics Optimization

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.2.1 High Initial Infrastructure and Deployment Costs

1.7.2.2 Technical Challenges with Integrating Legacy Systems

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Rising Investments in Smart Cities Initiatives

1.7.3.2 Growing Adoption of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Key Market Participants in Europe

2.2.3 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.4 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.5 Application

2.2.6 Product

2.2.7 Europe (by Country)

2.2.7.1 Germany

2.2.7.1.1 Application

2.2.7.1.2 Product

2.2.7.2 France

2.2.7.2.1 Application

2.2.7.2.2 Product

2.2.7.3 U.K.

2.2.7.3.1 Application

2.2.7.3.2 Product

2.2.7.4 Italy

2.2.7.4.1 Application

2.2.7.4.2 Product

2.2.7.5 Spain

2.2.7.5.1 Application

2.2.7.5.2 Product

2.2.7.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.7.6.1 Application

2.2.7.6.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.7 Market Share, 2023



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smrw77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment