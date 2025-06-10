[Latest] Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.98 Billion by 2034 at a 15.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Personalised antigen vaccine, Off-the-shelf neoantigen vaccine), By Neoantigen Type (Synthetic Long Peptide, Nucleic acid, Dendritic cell, Tumour cell), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Transdermal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.49 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.98 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is quickly growing as a result of the significance placed on personalized cancer therapies. The leading companies include OSE Immunotherapeutic SA, Gritstone Bio Inc., BioNTech SE, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Pfizer Inc., all of whom are developing individualized cancer vaccines targeting patient-specific tumor neoantigens to enhance the immune response. Various malignancies are receiving these vaccines to enhance their outcomes.

Governments are supporting clinical trials and exploring fast-track CRA regulatory approvals to help accelerate the process and innovations. The pharma, biotechnology, and research community continue driving collaborations to advance cancer vaccines. Investment funding is increasing in the neoantigen cancer vaccine products globally—North America, Europe and Asia- pacific are the top three regions. This experience will add a new wave of molecularly-targeted and precisely effective cancer immunotherapies to the suite of effective pharmaceutical therapies worldwide.

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing incidence of cancer: The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide is a driving force behind the growth of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market. The increasing incidence of cancer creates a large demand for innovative, personalized therapies. Neoantigen vaccines designed to target mutations unique to an individual’s tumor provide a breaking point in addressing multiple cancers effectively. The recent, notable positive Phase 2 results by BioNTech for its mRNA immunotherapy candidate BNT111 in patients with advanced melanoma in 2024 illustrate a greater focus on personalized cancer therapies. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of cancer diagnoses shown by the U.S. National Cancer Institute provides a pertinent need for advanced therapies like neoantigen vaccines.

Advances in delivery systems: Advances in delivery systems for vaccines, such as lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors, have provided stability, targeting, and greater efficacy regarding neoantigen vaccines, in addition to improving clinical response and efficacy in personalized cancer therapies. Again, the international Phase 3 “Artemia” trial, which was launched by OSE Immunotherapeutics in 2024, is noteworthy. This Phase 3 trial is for Tedopi, an “off-the-shelf” neo-epitope-based cancer vaccine for HLA-A2-positive patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and lethargy who developed secondary resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors. This pivotal trial aims to gain regulatory approval for Tedopi. This is a meaningful advancement in the neoantigen vaccine delivery system and cancer treatment.

Increased cancer incidence: The incidence of cancer worldwide is one of the major factors propelling growth of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market. As pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with approximately 20 million new cases and 10 million deaths every year. The increasing rates of cancer demand new, more effective, and targeted treatments other than the traditional ones of chemotherapy and radiation. Neoantigen cancer vaccines are unique and extremely specific personalized therapies that stimulate the immune system to identify and attack cancer cells ‘with laser precision’, without employing belated-acting toxic treatments like chemotherapy and radiation on healthy tissue. The increasing rates of difficult to treat cancers such as melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and particularly glioblastoma hold potential for these types of precision-based immunotherapy.

Advancements in Immunotherapy: Recent breakthroughs in immunotherapy have significantly contributed to the emergence and expansion of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market. Immunotherapy has revolutionized oncology by offering treatments that harness the body’s immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells. Among these, neoantigen vaccines represent a cutting-edge class of therapies that are personalized based on tumor-specific mutations, making them uniquely suited for individualized treatment strategies. Innovations such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells, and adoptive T-cell therapies have validated the immune system’s potential in combating cancer, laying the groundwork for further development of neoantigen approaches. Additionally, the integration of advanced computational biology and next-generation sequencing technologies enables rapid identification and synthesis of neoantigens, accelerating vaccine production timelines and improving therapeutic outcomes. These technological advancements are critical in transforming experimental treatments into viable commercial products.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.55 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1.98 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 0.49 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.2% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Neoantigen Type, Route of Administration and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Neoantigen cancer vaccines offer a significant degree of personalization in treatment as they target the specific mutations that can be found in each patient’s tumors, which promotes precision in treatment. They have demonstrated great potential in treating cancers not otherwise treatable with standard therapies. In addition, the advances of both genomic sequencing and mRNA and its abbreviated immunogenicity promise, neoantigen cancer vaccines have the potential to show equally enhanced immunogenicity. Growing investment from major biotech firms and government agencies supports rapid R&D. Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA are offering fast-track approvals. Early clinical trials, especially in melanoma and NSCLC, have demonstrated promising results.

Weaknesses: High development costs and complex production processes limit scalability and accessibility. The need for advanced genomic sequencing and bioinformatics infrastructure creates technical bottlenecks. Turnaround time for creating personalized vaccines can be lengthy. Reimbursement challenges exist due to the novel nature of the therapy. Limited long-term efficacy data in many cancer types also restricts broader adoption. Workforce and supply chain challenges can delay progress, as seen in recent clinical trial halts.

Opportunities: Some developing markets such as India, Brazil, and South Africa present new opportunities for clinical expansion. Off-the-shelf vaccine approaches may provide the opportunity for scalability and reduced cost. Improved AI and bioinformatics technology may increase neoantigen prediction accuracy and ease of vaccine design. Biotech and healthcare companies are entering into strategic collaborative agreements, which are improving access. Governments and organizations are interested in funding initiatives in personalized cancer care. Increasing global incidence of cancer is increasing demand for new therapies.

Threats: As immunotherapies increase competition from other immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cells, this will cannibalize market share. Regulatory challenges and lack of standards in approvals may increase timeframes. Investor confidence may be challenged due to late-stage clinical trial failures potentially demonstrated by Gritstone Bio, which affect confidence in further investment into the new treatment that is a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The type of information shared digitally is related to genomic data and presents cybersecurity challenges. There may also be pricing barriers for access within the healthcare systems due to potential sensitivity towards the cost of the intervention. Similarly, I believe that we can expect frequent patent disputes and IP threats associated with the emergence of personalised cancer therapy.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Regional Perspective

The Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: In the US, substantial advances have been made in neoantigen cancer vaccine research. For example, a Phase I trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute showed results from a personalized neoantigen vaccine for advanced kidney cancer, with all nine patients being cancer-free after a median follow-up of 35 months with no serious adverse events. Mount Sinai researchers showed that a multi-peptide neoantigen cancer vaccine induced strong immune responses across multiple cancers in a Phase I trial. Moreover, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center shared an early-phase clinical trial, which demonstrated an investigational mRNA vaccine can induce sustained immune activity in pancreatic cancer patients.

Europe: European organizations are also making incremental research advances in neoantigen vaccines. At the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, researchers from Institut Curie in Paris presented findings of a therapeutic cancer vaccine developed for each individual tumor. The therapeutic cancer vaccine showed strong immune responses when applied in a head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patient cohort. Transgene and NEC Corporation presented follow-up data from their Phase I trial of their individualized cancer vaccine, TG4050, in a cohort of head and neck cancer patients and will be commencing a randomized Phase II extension of the trial. The UK-based National Health Service (NHS) started trials.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, collaborative efforts have been made to advance neoantigen vaccine development. In March 2024, Boston Gene, NEC, and Transgene joined forces to advance their Phase I/II clinical trial for the neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050, aiming to harness personalized medicine to combat cancer. Additionally, Everest Medicines announced financial results highlighting their efforts in developing a vaccine designed to encode dozens of tumor neoantigens using a lipid nanoparticle delivery system for efficient delivery of neoantigen-encoded mRNA.

LAMEA: The Relative scarcity of reporting on advances being made in developing neoantigen cancer vaccines in LAMEA has also resulted in much less excitement about the field. Still, LAMEA is witnessing increasing interest in cancer immunotherapy. Many collaborations and clinical trials are expanding to include populations outside the continent and share genetic backgrounds to better understand the efficacy and safety of these personalized cancer therapies. These types of moves in LAMEA will be critical for the global usability of neoantigen vaccines, and there is a great deal of support for these undertakings via global partnerships, as well as, development in the health infrastructure related to very early stage research.

List of the prominent players in the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market:

List of the prominent players in the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA

Gritstone bio Inc.

BioNTech SE

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Avidea Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Vaccibody AS

Agenus Inc.

Novogene Co. Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.

BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.

Vaximm AG

Medigene AG

Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Advaxis Inc.

Others

The Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Personalised neo-antigen vaccine

Off-the-shelf neoantigen vaccine

By Neoantigen Type

Synthetic Long Peptide

Nucleic acid

Dendritic cell

Tumour cell

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Transdermal

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

