David Bolton of Global Home Financing Highlights the Importance of Recertification Financing for Aging Buildings in HelloNation Magazine

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can property owners manage the high costs of keeping aging buildings compliant with evolving safety standards? David Bolton of Global Home Financing in Miami, Florida, addresses this critical issue in HelloNation Magazine , where he outlines how recertification financing helps residential and commercial property owners meet structural and code requirements without depleting capital reserves.

In regions like South Florida, where buildings over 30 or 40 years old are required to undergo recertification, the financial burden of mandated structural assessments and upgrades can be significant. Bolton explains that recertification financing offers property owners a way to complete necessary repairs—such as structural reinforcements, electrical rewiring, or elevator modernization—without relying solely on special assessments or dipping into reserve funds.

For commercial properties such as office buildings or retail centers, maintaining operational continuity during upgrades is essential. Bolton notes that flexible financing solutions, including interest-only periods, construction draw loans, and customized repayment structures, help property owners manage improvements while preserving tenant services and cash flow.

Lenders typically evaluate the scope of work, cost projections, and post-renovation property value when offering recertification financing. Owners should be prepared to submit inspection reports, contractor bids, and a clear project timeline. Funds are often released in stages based on project milestones, helping to ensure accountability and progress.

Bolton emphasizes that recertification financing is more than a funding mechanism—it is a critical component of long-term property viability and compliance. The article, Buildings Doing Recertification Financing , shows how strategic planning now can help owners avoid costly consequences later and protect the value of their real estate investments.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31aa6064-cf0f-4efa-9611-cc37585d8b23