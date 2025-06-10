Park Street A/S



Total number of voting rights and capital and changes in company's treasury shares

Park Street A/S - total number of voting rights and capital resulting from the capital reduction

With reference to the company announcement on 28 April 2025 regarding the general meeting’s approval of a share capital reduction, Park Street A/S hereby announces that completion of the share capital reduction has been registered with the Danish Business Authority with effect on 10 June 2025. The cancellation of the 1,629,459 treasury A-shares (the listed shares) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the coming days.

The total nominal value of the share capital reduction is DKK 13,794,324 corresponding to 1,629,459 A-shares (listed) and 12,164,865 B-shares (not listed). Accordingly, Park Street A/S’ share capital is then reduced from DKK 57,175,572 to DKK 43,381,248. Consequently, Park Street A/S no longer holds any class A treasury shares nor any class B treasury shares.

Prior to the share capital reduction, the treasury shares held by Park Street A/S corresponded to 24.13% of the company’s total share capital. In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that Park Street A/S, following registration of the share capital reduction, holds 0% of the total share capital.

Finally, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street A/S hereby announces that its share capital then amounts to a nominal value of DKK 43,381,248, corresponding to 43,381,248 shares of nominally DKK 1 each and a total of 43,381,248 voting rights. The share capital is divided into 11,198,178 class A shares and 32,183,070 class B shares of nominally DKK 1 each.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03