Green Steel Industry Report 2025-2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche., Novartis, UCB, and Otsuka

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Steel Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Green Steel Market was valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 21.4%

This report is a descriptive study providing future opportunities for manufacturing green steel and offer in-depth insights with a comprehensive and qualitative analysis, along with trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can lead to growth of the green steel industry.

The rising sustainability and growing demand for steel make it attractive to the global market because green steel can be used in various end-use industries. The green steel industry provides a more environment-friendly alternative to traditional steel, elevating sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. The rising application of green steel in various fields significantly increases its potential in the global market.



Steel manufacturing is one of the most energy/carbon-intensive industries worldwide. Traditional steel manufacturing occurs globally with greenhouse gas release accounting for about 7% of carbon dioxide emissions. Steel production has steadily increased in the last several decades, increasing total energy demand and CO2 emissions within the sector.



No universally accepted definition for green steel manufacturing currently exists. This report sees green steel as steel production that employs innovative technology and renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions. By this definition, green steel is produced in an eco-friendly way through sustainable methods.



Using low-carbon forms of energy like green hydrogen through coal gasification or electricity production would be possible rather than using antiquated, carbon-intensive coal-fired power plants. The rise of the green steel market signifies a significant transformation for the steel industry, where sustainable production is aimed mainly at reducing high carbon emissions.



Green steel can be processed using various techniques, such as electric arc furnaces, molten oxide electrolysis, hydrogen-based production, and other fossil-free processing techniques. It can be used in end-use industries such as building and construction, transportation, renewable energy infrastructure, and machinery. The green steel market is fueled by significant investments from leading steel manufacturers transitioning their operations to adopt environmentally friendly practices.



Governmental support through policies and funding initiatives will further propel the development of green steel technologies. As industries across numerous sectors aim to meet stringent emission targets, the demand for green steel is expected to surge, marking a significant evolution in steel production and consumption globally.



Several technologies are leading the green steel revolution. Hydrogen-based direct reduction of iron (HDRI) replaces coal with green hydrogen as the reducing agent, producing water instead of CO2. Swedish company H2 Green Steel secured $4.54 billion in equity and debt financing in 2024 to build Europe's first large-scale green steel plant in Boden, Sweden. The facility aims to produce 5 million tons annually by 2030, reducing emissions by up to 95% compared to conventional methods (Midrex Technologies Inc., 2024).



Report Scope

52 data tables and 59 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends for neurology therapeutics, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of disorder, drug classification, mechanism of action, label information, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technology advances, pipeline drugs, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming neuroscience therapies in late stage

Discussion of therapeutics used for treatment of neurological disorders, along with coverage of novel pipeline drugs, patent expiries of blockbuster drugs and new drug approvals

A patent analysis, including key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, UCB S.A, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Company Profiles

AFRY AB

Arcelormittal

Blastr Green Steel AS

Boston Metal

Helios Project Ltd.

Hydnum Steel

Liberty Steel Group

Nucor Corp.

Salzgitter AG

Sms Group GmbH

SSAB

SSG

Stegra

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Green Steel Vs. Traditional Steel

Production Methods

Physical & Chemical Properties

Performance Differences

Environmental Characteristics

Specialized Applications

Future Outlook

Stages of Green Steel Manufacturing

Reduction

Transformation

Forming

Classification of Green Steel

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis for Green Steel

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Sales

End User

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Social Licensing Pressures for Green Steelmaking

Rising CO2 Emissions and Renewable Targets in Sustainable Steelmaking

Market Restraints

Limited Availability and Unaffordability of Green Hydrogen

High Capital Investments and High Production Costs Associated with Green Steel Production

Market Opportunities

Government Support and Investments in Green Steel Manufacturing

Technological Advances in Steelmaking

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies and Developments

Enhanced Recycling for Sustainable Steel Production

Role of Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing in Green Steel Production

Investment in Renewable Energy for Green Steel Production

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Processing Technique

Electric Arc Furnaces

Hydrogen-based Production

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

Others

Market Analysis by End Use

Building and Construction

Transportation

Machinery

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Green Steel Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Key ESG Issues in the Green Steel Sector

Green Steel Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the Green Steel Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8chy0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment