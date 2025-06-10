Green Steel Industry Report 2025-2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche., Novartis, UCB, and Otsuka

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Steel Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Green Steel Market was valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 21.4%
This report is a descriptive study providing future opportunities for manufacturing green steel and offer in-depth insights with a comprehensive and qualitative analysis, along with trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can lead to growth of the green steel industry.
The rising sustainability and growing demand for steel make it attractive to the global market because green steel can be used in various end-use industries. The green steel industry provides a more environment-friendly alternative to traditional steel, elevating sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. The rising application of green steel in various fields significantly increases its potential in the global market.
Steel manufacturing is one of the most energy/carbon-intensive industries worldwide. Traditional steel manufacturing occurs globally with greenhouse gas release accounting for about 7% of carbon dioxide emissions. Steel production has steadily increased in the last several decades, increasing total energy demand and CO2 emissions within the sector.
No universally accepted definition for green steel manufacturing currently exists. This report sees green steel as steel production that employs innovative technology and renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions. By this definition, green steel is produced in an eco-friendly way through sustainable methods.
Using low-carbon forms of energy like green hydrogen through coal gasification or electricity production would be possible rather than using antiquated, carbon-intensive coal-fired power plants. The rise of the green steel market signifies a significant transformation for the steel industry, where sustainable production is aimed mainly at reducing high carbon emissions.
Green steel can be processed using various techniques, such as electric arc furnaces, molten oxide electrolysis, hydrogen-based production, and other fossil-free processing techniques. It can be used in end-use industries such as building and construction, transportation, renewable energy infrastructure, and machinery. The green steel market is fueled by significant investments from leading steel manufacturers transitioning their operations to adopt environmentally friendly practices.
Governmental support through policies and funding initiatives will further propel the development of green steel technologies. As industries across numerous sectors aim to meet stringent emission targets, the demand for green steel is expected to surge, marking a significant evolution in steel production and consumption globally.
Several technologies are leading the green steel revolution. Hydrogen-based direct reduction of iron (HDRI) replaces coal with green hydrogen as the reducing agent, producing water instead of CO2. Swedish company H2 Green Steel secured $4.54 billion in equity and debt financing in 2024 to build Europe's first large-scale green steel plant in Boden, Sweden. The facility aims to produce 5 million tons annually by 2030, reducing emissions by up to 95% compared to conventional methods (Midrex Technologies Inc., 2024).
Company Profiles
- AFRY AB
- Arcelormittal
- Blastr Green Steel AS
- Boston Metal
- Helios Project Ltd.
- Hydnum Steel
- Liberty Steel Group
- Nucor Corp.
- Salzgitter AG
- Sms Group GmbH
- SSAB
- SSG
- Stegra
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Voestalpine AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$19.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Green Steel Vs. Traditional Steel
- Production Methods
- Physical & Chemical Properties
- Performance Differences
- Environmental Characteristics
- Specialized Applications
- Future Outlook
- Stages of Green Steel Manufacturing
- Reduction
- Transformation
- Forming
- Classification of Green Steel
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis for Green Steel
- Raw Materials and Suppliers
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Distribution and Sales
- End User
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Social Licensing Pressures for Green Steelmaking
- Rising CO2 Emissions and Renewable Targets in Sustainable Steelmaking
- Market Restraints
- Limited Availability and Unaffordability of Green Hydrogen
- High Capital Investments and High Production Costs Associated with Green Steel Production
- Market Opportunities
- Government Support and Investments in Green Steel Manufacturing
- Technological Advances in Steelmaking
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies and Developments
- Enhanced Recycling for Sustainable Steel Production
- Role of Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing in Green Steel Production
- Investment in Renewable Energy for Green Steel Production
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Processing Technique
- Electric Arc Furnaces
- Hydrogen-based Production
- Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)
- Others
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Machinery
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Green Steel Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Key ESG Issues in the Green Steel Sector
- Green Steel Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Green Steel Market
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
