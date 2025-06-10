Influenza Market Analysis Report 2025 with Forecast to 2029: Government Support and Funding for Novel Therapies and Diagnosis Fueling Developments

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Influenza Market was valued at USD 9 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The vaccines segment dominated the global influenza market in 2023. Because influenza vaccines are the most effective method for lowering the risk of contracting influenza and suffering its subsequent effects, the market for this segment is growing. Influenza comes in four varieties: A, B, C and D. Seasonal epidemics are caused by the infectious influenza A and B viruses.
Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without medical intervention. Nevertheless, influenza can result in fatalities or severe illness, particularly in high-risk populations. Seasonal influenza spreads quickly and easily in crowded places like schools and nursing homes, so receiving a vaccination as soon as possible is critical. Based on vaccine type, the segment is further subdivided into inactivated and liveattenuated vaccines.
The market for influenza diagnostics has been segmented into rapid tests and conventional lab tests based on diagnostic type. Increased R&D efforts are being made to detect and diagnose influenza more accurately due to its increasing global prevalence. Research is focusing on developing quicker and more precise diagnostic tools for influenza viruses, which will expand the market.
Antiviral drugs approved for influenza treatments are discussed in the therapeutic segment. These medications may lessen the likelihood of complications, lessen the severity of symptoms and shorten the course of the illness. These drugs include oseltamivir (Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), peramivir (Rapivab) and baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza).
Report Scope
This report presents qualitative and quantitative data on the current dynamics impacting the global influenza market. It examines the history of various flu pandemics, disease burden and vaccine coverage in several countries. The report thoroughly evaluates the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Analyses of the most popular products, clinical trials, new product approvals and emerging technologies are also included in the report. The demographics of the major regions - North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific - and their growth prospects are summarized. The profiles of leading companies and the strategies of international businesses involved in the influenza sector are also discussed.
The market size for influenza is categorized into three product segments: vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Vaccines are further segmented into inactivated vaccines and live-attenuated vaccines. Diagnostics are divided into rapid and conventional lab tests. Additional growth potential and forecast data are addressed for the influenza market in each product segment for every region.
For market estimates, data are provided for 2023 as the base year, 2024 as the estimated year and forecast from 2025 through 2029.
The report includes:
- 55 data tables and 70 additional tables
- An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global influenza market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data from 2021-2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates of the actual market size and revenue forecasts, and a corresponding market share analysis by product segment, and region
- Discussion of the role of major vaccine providers and companion products approved for a wide variety of influenza testing platforms, including adenovirus, SARS, parainfluenza, coronavirus and human metapneumovirus (hMPV)
- Analysis of the market opportunities through the Porter's Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis, taking into consideration the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors
- Insight into the influenza industry structure, government regulations, and key development issues
- Analysis of the key patent grants and IP aspects
- A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring the leading participants, their current market rankings, and their market shares
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Danaher Corp., Sanofi, CSL, La Roche Ltd., and Abbott
Key Attributes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Pandemic Scenario
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Influenza Vaccines Market
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Vaccine Development
- Vaccine Manufacturing
- Storage and Inventory Management
- Distribution
- Administration and Immunization
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of U.S.-China Trade War
- Global Economic Growth
- Demographic Trends
- Public Health Crises and Pandemics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Development of Rapid Tests and Molecular Technologies
- Government Support and Funding for Novel Therapies and Diagnosis
- Rising Public Awareness About Flu Vaccines
- Market Restraints
- Therapeutic Market Dominated by Limited Suppliers
- High Cost Associated with Storage and Supply of Flu Vaccines
- Market Opportunities
- Robust Pipeline of Influenza Vaccines
- Demand for Improved Prevention, Treatment and Vaccine Accessibility
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Aspects of Influenza Vaccines
- Use of Trivalent Influenza Vaccines for the 2024-2025 U.S. Influenza Season
- Influenza Vaccines Approved by EMA
- Regulatory Scenario of Influenza Drugs
- Approval Process of Influenza Detection Kit
- Sensitivity
- Specificity
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Advance in Influenza Diagnosis
- SHINE Technology
- Electrochemical Biosensors
- Wearable Lab-on-a-Chip Devices
- Quantum Dots and Fluorescent Nanoparticles
- Role of AI in Influenza Diagnosis
- Emerging Technologies in Influenza Vaccines
- Universal Influenza Vaccine
- mRNA-based Influenza Vaccines
- Nanotechnology-based Vaccines
- Patch-based Vaccines
- Advances in Influenza Therapeutics
- Nanoparticle-based Therapies
- Potential Drug Agents in Clinical Trials
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Influenza Market by Product Segment
- Influenza Diagnostics
- Influenza Vaccines
- Influenza Therapeutics
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis of the Influenza Vaccines Market
- Company Share Analysis of Influenza Diagnostics Market
- Company Share Analysis of Influenza Therapeutics Market
- Venture Fundings and Investments Landscape
- Key Developments in Market
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Influenza Market: ESG Perspective
- Overview
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- AstraZeneca
- BD
- Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- CSL
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GSK PLC
- Hologic Inc.
- Quidelortho Corp.
- Sanofi
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
