Influenza Market Analysis Report 2025 with Forecast to 2029: Government Support and Funding for Novel Therapies and Diagnosis Fueling Developments

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Influenza Market was valued at USD 9 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The vaccines segment dominated the global influenza market in 2023. Because influenza vaccines are the most effective method for lowering the risk of contracting influenza and suffering its subsequent effects, the market for this segment is growing. Influenza comes in four varieties: A, B, C and D. Seasonal epidemics are caused by the infectious influenza A and B viruses.

Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without medical intervention. Nevertheless, influenza can result in fatalities or severe illness, particularly in high-risk populations. Seasonal influenza spreads quickly and easily in crowded places like schools and nursing homes, so receiving a vaccination as soon as possible is critical. Based on vaccine type, the segment is further subdivided into inactivated and liveattenuated vaccines.



The market for influenza diagnostics has been segmented into rapid tests and conventional lab tests based on diagnostic type. Increased R&D efforts are being made to detect and diagnose influenza more accurately due to its increasing global prevalence. Research is focusing on developing quicker and more precise diagnostic tools for influenza viruses, which will expand the market.



Antiviral drugs approved for influenza treatments are discussed in the therapeutic segment. These medications may lessen the likelihood of complications, lessen the severity of symptoms and shorten the course of the illness. These drugs include oseltamivir (Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), peramivir (Rapivab) and baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza).



Report Scope



This report presents qualitative and quantitative data on the current dynamics impacting the global influenza market. It examines the history of various flu pandemics, disease burden and vaccine coverage in several countries. The report thoroughly evaluates the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.



Analyses of the most popular products, clinical trials, new product approvals and emerging technologies are also included in the report. The demographics of the major regions - North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific - and their growth prospects are summarized. The profiles of leading companies and the strategies of international businesses involved in the influenza sector are also discussed.



The market size for influenza is categorized into three product segments: vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Vaccines are further segmented into inactivated vaccines and live-attenuated vaccines. Diagnostics are divided into rapid and conventional lab tests. Additional growth potential and forecast data are addressed for the influenza market in each product segment for every region.



For market estimates, data are provided for 2023 as the base year, 2024 as the estimated year and forecast from 2025 through 2029.



The report includes:

55 data tables and 70 additional tables

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global influenza market

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data from 2021-2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of the actual market size and revenue forecasts, and a corresponding market share analysis by product segment, and region

Discussion of the role of major vaccine providers and companion products approved for a wide variety of influenza testing platforms, including adenovirus, SARS, parainfluenza, coronavirus and human metapneumovirus (hMPV)

Analysis of the market opportunities through the Porter's Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis, taking into consideration the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors

Insight into the influenza industry structure, government regulations, and key development issues

Analysis of the key patent grants and IP aspects

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring the leading participants, their current market rankings, and their market shares

Profiles of the leading companies, including Danaher Corp., Sanofi, CSL, La Roche Ltd., and Abbott

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Pandemic Scenario

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Influenza Vaccines Market

Supply Chain Analysis

Vaccine Development

Vaccine Manufacturing

Storage and Inventory Management

Distribution

Administration and Immunization

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of U.S.-China Trade War

Global Economic Growth

Demographic Trends

Public Health Crises and Pandemics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Development of Rapid Tests and Molecular Technologies

Government Support and Funding for Novel Therapies and Diagnosis

Rising Public Awareness About Flu Vaccines

Market Restraints

Therapeutic Market Dominated by Limited Suppliers

High Cost Associated with Storage and Supply of Flu Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Robust Pipeline of Influenza Vaccines

Demand for Improved Prevention, Treatment and Vaccine Accessibility

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Aspects of Influenza Vaccines

Use of Trivalent Influenza Vaccines for the 2024-2025 U.S. Influenza Season

Influenza Vaccines Approved by EMA

Regulatory Scenario of Influenza Drugs

Approval Process of Influenza Detection Kit

Sensitivity

Specificity

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Advance in Influenza Diagnosis

SHINE Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Wearable Lab-on-a-Chip Devices

Quantum Dots and Fluorescent Nanoparticles

Role of AI in Influenza Diagnosis

Emerging Technologies in Influenza Vaccines

Universal Influenza Vaccine

mRNA-based Influenza Vaccines

Nanotechnology-based Vaccines

Patch-based Vaccines

Advances in Influenza Therapeutics

Nanoparticle-based Therapies

Potential Drug Agents in Clinical Trials

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Influenza Market by Product Segment

Influenza Diagnostics

Influenza Vaccines

Influenza Therapeutics

Geographic Breakdown

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis of the Influenza Vaccines Market

Company Share Analysis of Influenza Diagnostics Market

Company Share Analysis of Influenza Therapeutics Market

Venture Fundings and Investments Landscape

Key Developments in Market

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Influenza Market: ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Abbott

AstraZeneca

BD

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CSL

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GSK PLC

Hologic Inc.

Quidelortho Corp.

Sanofi

Sekisui Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdn3a2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment