On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 02 June 2025 to 06 June 2025 (except for 05 June, which was a Bank Holiday):

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 02 June 2025 60,000 168.56 10,113,600 03 June 2025 70,000 168.54 11,797,800 04 June 2025 70,000 167.59 11,731,300 06 June 2025 70,000 168.68 11,807,600 Accumulated for the period 270,000 45,450,300 Accumulated under the programme 12,241,533 1,887,679,353



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,618,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.246% of the total share capital.

