Protein Drugs Analysis Report 2025-2029: Therapeutic Proteins Gain Traction for Targeted, Low-Toxicity Treatments, Competitive Landscape Intensifies as Leading Firms Expand Investments

The Protein Drugs Market was valued at USD 441.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 655.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.2%
The report analyzes trends in the global market for protein drugs and manufacturing technologies. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2023 and estimated data for the forecast period of 2024 through 2029. The market is segmented by product type/subtype, manufacturing technology and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World, focusing on major countries in these regions.
Therapeutic proteins are a class of medicines that help treat a number of indications, such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, anemia and hemophilia. Protein drugs perform particular and complex functions compared to small molecules. Due to the high specificity, these protein drugs are less toxic and less likely to interfere with normal biological processes. Protein drugs can be manufactured in many ways, but most proteins are produced through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology, using bacteria, yeast or mammalian cells as the host system.
The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the rankings and market shares of leading companies in the protein drug market. It also has a section of company profiles that shows financials, product portfolios and recent developments.
The report includes:
- 79 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for protein drugs and their manufacturing technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size of and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type of protein drug, manufacturing technology, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Analysis of the advances in manufacturing technologies, disease prevalence trends, new products, and the impact of biosimilars entering the market for protein drugs
- An analysis of patents and significant patent grants
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including: AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myer Squibb, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk S/A, Sanofi, and Roche
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$441.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$655.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current and Future Market Overview
- Technology Background
- Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins
- Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity
- Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity
- Protein Vaccines
- Characteristics of Therapeutic Proteins
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- R&D
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers
- Pharmacies/Hospitals
- Dispensed to Consumers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Global Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Advances in Manufacturing Technologies
- Continuous Product Launches
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- Market Restraints
- High Costs of Protein Drugs
- Complex Regulatory Procedures
- Market Challenges
- Patent Expiration and Loss of Exclusivity
- Protein Drugs Stability and Delivery
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Approvals for MAbs
- Licensing and Collaboration Agreements
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- Price Regulations
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies in Protein Drugs Market
- Bispecific Antibodies and Multi-Specific Antibodies
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- Antibody Fusion Proteins
- AI in the Protein Drug Market
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Type
- MAbs
- Peptide Hormones
- Vaccines
- Blood Factors
- Cytokines
- Therapeutic Enzymes
- Peptide Antibiotics
- Fusion Proteins
- Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Manufacturing Technology
- Cell Culture
- Microbial Fermentation
- Natural Source
- Embryonated Egg
- Chemical Synthesis
- Transgenics
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Leading Protein Drugs, 2023
- Market Share Analysis
- MAbs
- Peptide Hormones
- Strategic Analysis
- Acquisitions
- Product Approvals
- Agreements and Partnerships
- Other Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Protein Drug Market: ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Protein Drug Industry
- ESG Risk Ratings: Understanding the Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
