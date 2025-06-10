Protein Drugs Analysis Report 2025-2029: Therapeutic Proteins Gain Traction for Targeted, Low-Toxicity Treatments, Competitive Landscape Intensifies as Leading Firms Expand Investments

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Drugs Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Protein Drugs Market was valued at USD 441.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 655.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.2%

The report analyzes trends in the global market for protein drugs and manufacturing technologies. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2023 and estimated data for the forecast period of 2024 through 2029. The market is segmented by product type/subtype, manufacturing technology and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World, focusing on major countries in these regions.





Therapeutic proteins are a class of medicines that help treat a number of indications, such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, anemia and hemophilia. Protein drugs perform particular and complex functions compared to small molecules. Due to the high specificity, these protein drugs are less toxic and less likely to interfere with normal biological processes. Protein drugs can be manufactured in many ways, but most proteins are produced through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology, using bacteria, yeast or mammalian cells as the host system.



The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the rankings and market shares of leading companies in the protein drug market. It also has a section of company profiles that shows financials, product portfolios and recent developments.



The report includes:

79 data tables and 57 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for protein drugs and their manufacturing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type of protein drug, manufacturing technology, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of the advances in manufacturing technologies, disease prevalence trends, new products, and the impact of biosimilars entering the market for protein drugs

An analysis of patents and significant patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including: AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myer Squibb, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk S/A, Sanofi, and Roche



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $441.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $655.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current and Future Market Overview

Technology Background

Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins

Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity

Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity

Protein Vaccines

Characteristics of Therapeutic Proteins

Macroeconomic Factors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

R&D

Manufacturing

Packaging

Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers

Pharmacies/Hospitals

Dispensed to Consumers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Global Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Advances in Manufacturing Technologies

Continuous Product Launches

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Market Restraints

High Costs of Protein Drugs

Complex Regulatory Procedures

Market Challenges

Patent Expiration and Loss of Exclusivity

Protein Drugs Stability and Delivery

Market Opportunities

Increasing Number of Approvals for MAbs

Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

Price Regulations

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies in Protein Drugs Market

Bispecific Antibodies and Multi-Specific Antibodies

Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Antibody Fusion Proteins

AI in the Protein Drug Market

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Type

MAbs

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Therapeutic Enzymes

Peptide Antibiotics

Fusion Proteins

Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Manufacturing Technology

Cell Culture

Microbial Fermentation

Natural Source

Embryonated Egg

Chemical Synthesis

Transgenics

Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Leading Protein Drugs, 2023

Market Share Analysis

MAbs

Peptide Hormones

Strategic Analysis

Acquisitions

Product Approvals

Agreements and Partnerships

Other Strategies

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Protein Drug Market: ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Protein Drug Industry

ESG Risk Ratings: Understanding the Data

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

