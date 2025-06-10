Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecast Report 2025: A $794.5 Billion Industry by 2029 - MAb and Cell & Gene Therapies Lead the Way

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs is estimated to increase from $499.2 billion in 2024 to reach $794.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides an overview of the global biologic therapeutic drug market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($U.S. millions) for base year data for 2023 and estimated data for 2024. The forecast period is 2024 through 2029.





The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing tremendous transformations by focusing more on targeted and personalized therapies. The industry is witnessing a shift from traditional synthetic drugs to biologic therapeutic drugs, which are more efficacious, have better patient outcomes and improve quality of life. Biologic drugs are primarily classified into monoclonal antibodies; vaccines; peptide hormones; cell and gene therapies; and others, which include protein therapeutics (e.g., cytokines, enzymes, blood factors, fusion proteins) and other drugs (e.g., RNA-based therapies).



The biopharmaceutical industry has recently been witnessing tremendous growth due to the increasing demand for innovative therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies and vaccines. The demand for these therapies is primarily driven by such factors as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness, novel product launches and strong pipelines. The biologic approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are increasing year on year, and 2023 was marked by the approval of two breakthrough therapies: the gene editing therapy Casgevy from Vertex Pharmaceutical and Leqembi (lecanemab) from Eisai Inc.



The entry of biosimilars into the market is expected to erode the revenues of the current branded products upon patent expiry. The complex manufacturing process, a lack of skilled workforce and high development costs translate to a high cost of therapy, which acts as a major barrier to the market.



The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and share of key players in the global biologic therapeutic drug market. It also has a section dedicated to company profiles that covers such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market players.



The report includes:

49 data tables and 58 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for biologic therapeutic drugs and technologies

An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, source and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Evaluation of the ongoing clinical trials and R&D activity for biologics production

A look at the key drugs on the market and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top-selling biologics

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $499.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $794.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





