Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecast Report 2025: A $794.5 Billion Industry by 2029 - MAb and Cell & Gene Therapies Lead the Way

The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs is estimated to increase from $499.2 billion in 2024 to reach $794.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2024 through 2029.
This report provides an overview of the global biologic therapeutic drug market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($U.S. millions) for base year data for 2023 and estimated data for 2024. The forecast period is 2024 through 2029.
The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing tremendous transformations by focusing more on targeted and personalized therapies. The industry is witnessing a shift from traditional synthetic drugs to biologic therapeutic drugs, which are more efficacious, have better patient outcomes and improve quality of life. Biologic drugs are primarily classified into monoclonal antibodies; vaccines; peptide hormones; cell and gene therapies; and others, which include protein therapeutics (e.g., cytokines, enzymes, blood factors, fusion proteins) and other drugs (e.g., RNA-based therapies).
The biopharmaceutical industry has recently been witnessing tremendous growth due to the increasing demand for innovative therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies and vaccines. The demand for these therapies is primarily driven by such factors as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness, novel product launches and strong pipelines. The biologic approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are increasing year on year, and 2023 was marked by the approval of two breakthrough therapies: the gene editing therapy Casgevy from Vertex Pharmaceutical and Leqembi (lecanemab) from Eisai Inc.
The entry of biosimilars into the market is expected to erode the revenues of the current branded products upon patent expiry. The complex manufacturing process, a lack of skilled workforce and high development costs translate to a high cost of therapy, which acts as a major barrier to the market.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and share of key players in the global biologic therapeutic drug market. It also has a section dedicated to company profiles that covers such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market players.
The report includes:
- 49 data tables and 58 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets for biologic therapeutic drugs and technologies
- An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, source and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Evaluation of the ongoing clinical trials and R&D activity for biologics production
- A look at the key drugs on the market and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top-selling biologics
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GSK plc
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$499.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$794.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Biologic and Synthetic Drug Comparison
- Biologic Manufacturing
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Biologics
- Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals
- Product Development Collaborations and Agreements
- Transition Toward Personalized Medicines
- Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Emergence of Biosimilars
- Complex Manufacturing, Lack of Skilled Professionals and High Production Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries
- Technological Innovations in Biologics
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S. Approval Process
- European Union Approval Process
- Asia-Pacific Approval Process
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Advances in Monoclonal Antibodies
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- Bispecific Antibodies
- Nanobodies
- Single-Chain Variable Fragments Antibodies
- Antibody Mimetics
- Antibody Fusion Proteins
- Advances in Vaccines
- Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Peptide Hormones
- Cell and Gene Therapy
- Others
- Market Analysis by Source Type
- Mammalian
- Microbial
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Oncology
- Autoimmune Disease
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Highest Selling Biologic Therapeutic Drugs
- Market Share Analysis
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Peptide Hormones
- Cell and Gene Therapy
- Strategic Initiatives
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
- Other Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Biologics Therapeutic Drug Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives
- Environmental
- Social and Governance Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
