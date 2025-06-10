Apothecare and FIKA Cannabis Partner to Deliver Pharmacist-Led Cannabis Consultations

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apothecare, Canada’s leading pharmacist-led cannabis consultation service, has partnered with FIKA Cannabis, one of the country’s fastest-growing lifestyle cannabis retailers, to launch professional cannabis consultations at select FIKA locations. This collaboration will give FIKA guests direct access to licensed pharmacists who provide personalized, evidence-based guidance to support health and wellness.

“At FIKA, we’ve always believed cannabis retail should be welcoming, informed, and empowering,” said Ryan Dymond, President and COO of FIKA Cannabis. “Our partnership with Apothecare elevates the educational support we offer—connecting guests with healthcare professionals who can help them navigate their cannabis journey safely and confidently. It’s a natural extension of our commitment to community, quality, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

With 21 stores operating across Ontario, FIKA has earned a reputation for creating thoughtfully designed, inviting retail environments that make cannabis shopping intuitive and enjoyable —whether for first-time users or seasoned consumers. By integrating Apothecare’s pharmacist-led consultation services, FIKA is deepening its wellness focus, helping guests explore how cannabis can support therapeutic concerns such as sleep, anxiety, and chronic pain.

“Many Canadians are turning to cannabis for therapeutic relief, but most do so without access to credible medical advice,” said Ajay Chahal, Co-Founder of Apothecare. “Through this partnership with FIKA, we’re bridging that gap— offering expert, evidence-based consultations that only a few Canadian cannabis retailers have legally been able to provide.”

A national survey conducted by Health Canada in 2023 found that nearly 6 in 10 Canadians who used cannabis for medical purposes did so without the guidance of a healthcare professional. The most reported reasons included managing chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep difficulties. Despite growing demand for therapeutic cannabis, the survey revealed that only 27 per cent of respondents consulted a medical professional before use—highlighting a critical gap in support. Apothecare aims to meet that need by offering private, pharmacist-led consultations that help Canadians use cannabis safely and effectively as part of their wellness plans.

Under provincial regulations, cannabis retail staff—known as budtenders—are prohibited from offering medical advice. While they can speak to product characteristics like THC/CBD levels and formats, they are not permitted to make health-specific recommendations—making Apothecare’s services an essential complement to in-store expertise.



“FIKA Cannabis has built something truly unique—modern retail spaces where people feel at ease, informed, and cared for,” said Anushya Vijayaraghevan, Co-Founder of Apothecare. “We’re excited to support that vision by offering clinical support that helps people integrate cannabis safely into their wellness plans with confidence and clarity.”

Consultations will be available virtually and by phone. Guests of FIKA can book appointments through www.apothecare.ca or inquire in person at participating FIKA locations.

About FIKA Cannabis

FIKA is a lifestyle brand redefining the cannabis retail space. With 21 stores across Ontario, FIKA invites guests to “Take a Breather”—a philosophy that inspires its store design and brand ethos. Its Ambassadors are the heartbeat of the brand: a dynamic, passionate team committed to hospitality, education, and delivering an exceptional guest experience. Through its partnership with Spark Rewards, an industry-leading loyalty program, FIKA offers exclusive promotions, events, and more. FIKA is the go-to destination for the modern cannabis consumer. Learn more at www.fikacannabis.com.

About Apothecare

Apothecare is a pharmacist-led cannabis consultation service dedicated to providing evidence-based guidance for patients seeking cannabis as part of their wellness plan. With a focus on education and personalized care, Apothecare helps individuals navigate their cannabis journey with confidence. Co-founders Anushya Vijayaraghevan and Ajay Chahal are licensed pharmacists holding Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Toronto.

