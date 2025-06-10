$101.5 Bn Oncology Diagnostics Global Markets, 2023-2024 & 2025-2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, and GE HealthCare

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for oncology diagnostics is estimated to increase from $77.6 billion in 2024 to reach $101.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 through 2029.
The base year for the study is 2023, 2024 is the estimated year, with projections through 2029, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.
This report analyzes the oncology diagnostics market and the competitive landscape. The profiles of several leading companies, including their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities are also examined. The report analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. The report will enable companies in the industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services.
The oncology diagnostics market is growing at a steady rate driven by the increasing incidence and the prevalence of a wide range of cancers globally, R&D and new product launches by the major players in the market, strategic initiatives by the major players, and increasing numbers of private diagnostic centers in emerging markets.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$77.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$101.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The report includes:
- 94 data tables and 59 additional tables
- Analyses of global market trends for oncology diagnostics, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2024, forecasts and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and growth of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations, and impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Coverage of treatments in development for late- and early-stage oncolytic viruses, along with epidemiological information, data corresponding to cancer incidence and mortality trends
- Evaluation of recent patent activity featuring key granted and published patents
- Insights into oncology therapeutics research activity, emerging technologies, clinical trials and pipeline products
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE HealthCare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Oncology Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases
- Demand for Earlier Intervention and Preventive Diagnostic Screening
- Growing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics
- Increasing Aging Population Worldwide
- Market Opportunities
- Expanding Cancer Screening
- Enhancing Access to Advanced Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Complex Reimbursement Policies
- Lack of Cancer Awareness
- Cost of Oncology Diagnostic Tests
- Turnaround Time of Oncology Diagnostics
- Market Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Complex Sample Preparation and Handling
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Market Regulations, by Top Country/Region
- The U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- China
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- AI in Oncology Diagnostics
- Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED)
- Theranostics
- Digital Pathology and AI Integration
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Oncology Diagnostics Market
- Segment Breakdown
- Global Market Insights
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Diagnostics Imaging
- Endoscopy Devices
- Tumor Biomarker Tests
- Biopsy Devices
- Hematoxylin and Eosin
- Immunohistochemistry
- In situ Hybridization
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Gastric Cancer
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals, Cancer Centers and Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging and Reference Laboratories
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Oncology Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- ABBOTT
- AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- BD
- BIOMERIEUX
- BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
- DANAHER CORP.
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- GE HEALTHCARE
- ILLUMINA INC.
- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
- MERCK KGAA
- MYRIAD GENETICS INC.
- QIAGEN
- SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
- THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
- ZYTOVISION GMBH
- Other Emerging Players in the Oncology Diagnostics Market
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 1: Global Incidence of All Cancer Cases, by WHO Region, 2022-2045
Table 2: Global Incidence of Cancer Cases, Both Sexes, by Cancer Type, 2022
Table 3: Cancer Treatments Based on Specific Tests
Table 4: Select FDA-Approved AI-Associated/Associable-Equipped Medical Devices
Table 5: Selected Patent Grants in Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2025
Table 6: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 7: Global Diagnostics Imaging Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 8: Global Endoscopy Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 9: Global Tumor Biomarker Tests Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 10: Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 11: Global H&E and Special Stains Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 12: Global IHC Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 13: Global ISH Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 14: Global PCR Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 15: Global NGS Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 16: Global Other Oncology Diagnostics Tests Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 17: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 18: Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 19: Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 20: Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 21: Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 22: Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 23: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market in Other Cancer Applications, by Region, Through 2029
Table 24: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 25: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market in Hospitals, Cancer Centers and Clinics, Through 2029
Table 26: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market in Diagnostic Imaging and Reference Laboratories, Through 2029
Table 27: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market in Other End Uses, Through 2029
Table 28: Global Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Region, Through 2029
Table 29: North American Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Country, Through 2029
Table 30: U.S. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 31: U.S. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 32: U.S. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 33: Canadian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 34: Canadian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 35: Canadian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 36: Mexican Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 37: Mexican Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 38: Mexican Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 39: European Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Country, Through 2029
Table 40: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in Germany, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 41: German Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 42: German Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 43: German Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 44: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in France, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 45: French Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 46: French Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 47: French Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 48: New Cases of Cancer Diagnosed Each Year in the U.K., 2021
Table 49: The U.K. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 50: The U.K. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 51: The U.K. Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 52: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in Italy, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 53: Italian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 54: Italian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 55: Italian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 56: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in Spain, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 57: Spanish Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 58: Spanish Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 59: Spanish Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 60: Rest of European Countries' Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 61: Rest of European Countries' Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 62: Rest of European Countries' Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Country, Through 2029
Table 64: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in China, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 65: Chinese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 66: Chinese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 67: Chinese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 68: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in Japan, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 69: Japanese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 70: Japanese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 71: Japanese Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 72: Cancer Incidence and Mortality Numbers in India, Both Sexes, 2022
Table 73: Indian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 74: Indian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 75: Indian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 79: South American Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Country, Through 2029
Table 80: Brazilian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 81: Brazilian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 82: Brazilian Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 83: Argentine Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 84: Argentine Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 85: Argentine Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 86: Rest of South American Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 87: Rest of South American Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 88: Rest of South American Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 89: Middle East and African Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type, Through 2029
Table 90: Middle East and African Oncology Diagnostics Market, by Application, Through 2029
Table 91: Middle East and African Oncology Diagnostics Market, by End User, Through 2029
Table 92: Company Shares in the Oncology Diagnostics Market, 2023
Table 93: ESG: Environmental Overview
Table 94: ESG: Social Overview
Table 95: ESG: Governance Overview
Table 96: Abbreviations Used in this Report
Table 97: Abbott: Company Snapshot
Table 98: Abbott: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 99: Abbott: Product Portfolio
Table 100: Agilent Technologies Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 101: Agilent Technologies Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 102: Agilent Technologies Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 103: Agilent Technologies Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 104: BD: Company Snapshot
Table 105: BD: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 106: BD: Product Portfolio
Table 107: bioMerieux: Company Snapshot
Table 108: bioMerieux: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 109: bioMerieux: Product Portfolio
Table 110: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 111: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 112: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 113: Danaher Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 114: Danaher Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 115: Danaher Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 116: Danaher Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2023
Table 117: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 118: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 119: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 120: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024 and 2025
Table 121: GE HealthCare: Company Snapshot
Table 122: GE HealthCare: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 123: GE HealthCare: Product Portfolio
Table 124: GE HealthCare: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 125: Illumina Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 126: Illumina Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 127: Illumina Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 128: Illumina Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 129: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Company Snapshot
Table 130: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 131: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Product Portfolio
Table 132: Merck KGaA: Company Snapshot
Table 133: Merck KGaA: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 134: Merck KGaA: Product Portfolio
Table 135: Myriad Genetics Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 136: Myriad Genetics Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 137: Myriad Genetics Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 138: Myriad Genetics Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 139: Qiagen: Company Snapshot
Table 140: Qiagen: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 141: Qiagen: Product Portfolio
Table 142: Siemens Healthineers AG: Company Snapshot
Table 143: Siemens Healthineers AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 144: Siemens Healthineers AG: Product Portfolio
Table 145: Siemens Healthineers AG: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 146: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 147: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2022 and 2023
Table 148: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 149: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023
Table 150: ZytoVision GmbH: Company Snapshot
Table 151: ZytoVision GmbH: Product Portfolio
Table 152: Emerging Startups in Oncology Diagnostics Market
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Oncology Diagnostics, by Product Type, 2023
Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Oncology Market
Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Oncology Diagnostics
Figure 3: Global Incidence Shares of All Cancer Cases, by Region, 2022
Figure 4: Number of FDA-Approved Companion Diagnostic Devices, 1997-2024
Figure 5: Emerging Trends and Technologies in Oncology Diagnostics
Figure 6: Share of Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Product Type, 2023
Figure 7: Share of Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Application, 2023
Figure 8: Shares of Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by End User, 2023
Figure 9: Share of Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Region, 2023
Figure 10: Share of North American Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Country, 2023
Figure 11: Share of European Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Country, 2023
Figure 12: Breast Cancer Screening Rates in Europe, by Country, 2012 vs. 2022
Figure 13: Cervical Cancer Screening Rates in European Countries, 2022
Figure 14: Colorectal Cancer Screening Rates in European Countries, 2022
Figure 15: Current and Forecasted Cancer Prevalence in the U.K., 2020-2040
Figure 16: Shares of Cancer Cases in Asia and Oceania, Both Sexes, by Cancer Type, 2022
Figure 17: Shares of All Cancer Mortality Cases in Asia and Oceania, Both Sexes, by Cancer Type, 2022
Figure 18: Share of Asia-Pacific Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Country, 2023
Figure 19: Share of South American Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Country, 2023
Figure 20: Share of the Global Market for Oncology Diagnostics, by Company, 2023
Figure 21: ESG Pillars
Figure 22: Advantages of ESG for Companies
Figure 23: Abbott: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023
Figure 24: Abbott: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023
Figure 25: Agilent Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 26: Agilent Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 27: BD: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 28: BD: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 29: bioMerieux: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023
Figure 30: bioMerieux: Revenue Share, by Region, FY 2023
Figure 31: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 32: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 33: Danaher Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023
Figure 34: Danaher Corp.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023
Figure 35: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 36: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 37: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 38: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 39: Illumina Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 40: Illumina Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 41: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 42: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023
Figure 43: Merck KGaA: Market Share, by Business Unit, 2023
Figure 44: Merck KGaA: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, 2023
Figure 45: Myriad Genetics Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, 2023
Figure 46: Myriad Genetics Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, 2023
Figure 47: Qiagen: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023
Figure 48: Qiagen: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023
Figure 49: Siemens Healthineers AG: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 50: Siemens Healthineers AG: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 51: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, 2023
Figure 52: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, 2023
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BD
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Merck KGaA
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZytoVision GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80hrjw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment