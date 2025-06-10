$101.5 Bn Oncology Diagnostics Global Markets, 2023-2024 & 2025-2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, and GE HealthCare

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for oncology diagnostics is estimated to increase from $77.6 billion in 2024 to reach $101.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The base year for the study is 2023, 2024 is the estimated year, with projections through 2029, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.





This report analyzes the oncology diagnostics market and the competitive landscape. The profiles of several leading companies, including their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities are also examined. The report analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. The report will enable companies in the industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services.



The oncology diagnostics market is growing at a steady rate driven by the increasing incidence and the prevalence of a wide range of cancers globally, R&D and new product launches by the major players in the market, strategic initiatives by the major players, and increasing numbers of private diagnostic centers in emerging markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $77.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $101.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



The report includes:

94 data tables and 59 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends for oncology diagnostics, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2024, forecasts and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and growth of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations, and impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Coverage of treatments in development for late- and early-stage oncolytic viruses, along with epidemiological information, data corresponding to cancer incidence and mortality trends

Evaluation of recent patent activity featuring key granted and published patents

Insights into oncology therapeutics research activity, emerging technologies, clinical trials and pipeline products

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE HealthCare

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Oncology Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases

Demand for Earlier Intervention and Preventive Diagnostic Screening

Growing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics

Increasing Aging Population Worldwide

Market Opportunities

Expanding Cancer Screening

Enhancing Access to Advanced Technologies

Market Restraints

Complex Reimbursement Policies

Lack of Cancer Awareness

Cost of Oncology Diagnostic Tests

Turnaround Time of Oncology Diagnostics

Market Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Complex Sample Preparation and Handling

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Market Regulations, by Top Country/Region

The U.S.

Europe

Japan

China

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

AI in Oncology Diagnostics

Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED)

Theranostics

Digital Pathology and AI Integration

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Oncology Diagnostics Market

Segment Breakdown

Global Market Insights

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Diagnostics Imaging

Endoscopy Devices

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Biopsy Devices

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Others

Market Breakdown by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals, Cancer Centers and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging and Reference Laboratories

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Oncology Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BD

BIOMERIEUX

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GE HEALTHCARE

ILLUMINA INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MERCK KGAA

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

QIAGEN

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ZYTOVISION GMBH

Other Emerging Players in the Oncology Diagnostics Market

Companies Featured





Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZytoVision GmbH





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80hrjw

