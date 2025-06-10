Acrylic Coatings Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecasts Report 2025-2029: Rising Consumption by the Automotive Industry and Growing Demand for Architectural Coatings Driving Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acrylic coatings market is expected to grow from $68.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $87.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The report will include details about various types, substrates, technologies and end-use industries for acrylic coatings. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding acrylic coatings and their users.







Acrylic coatings are known for their unique properties and appearance. The key properties, namely, durability, weather resistance, chemical resistance, rapid drying, UV resistance, corrosion protection, flexibility, and aesthetic appeal, have attracted the attention of end-use industries. Acrylic coatings can provide gloss retention, fade-resistant, and color retention properties to concrete, metal, plastic, and wood substrates.

Growing technological innovation in radiation-cured acrylic coatings, nano acrylic coatings, and UV-cured acrylic coatings further create the importance of acrylic coatings in the global market. The growing industrial production, investments in aerospace & defense, and automotive consumption create the demand for acrylic coatings during the forecast period.





The report includes:

135 data tables and 41 additional tables

An overview of the global market for acrylic coatings

An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the acrylic coatings market, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, substrate, technology, end-use industry, and region

Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for acrylic coatings, as well as upcoming market opportunities

Discussion of the properties of acrylic coatings, such as storage stability, superior hardness, gloss retention, weather and corrosion resistance, and adhesion to non-porous surfaces

Coverage of the major technologies used in the acrylic coatings market such as waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder coatings

Assessment of ESG ratings and metrics, and ESG practices in the acrylic coatings industry and their impact; and insights into governance policies

Evaluation of industry acquisitions and strategic alliances, and a market share analysis of the leading suppliers

Company Profile of leading market participants, including Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF, Dow, and Jotun



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $87.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Acrylic Coatings

Importance of Acrylic Coatings

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Architectural Coatings

Rising Consumption of Acrylic Coatings by the Automotive Industry

Restraints

Regulatory Burden on Producers

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Opportunities

Geographic Expansion Through Acquisitions

Growth Opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Challenge

Intense Competition

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Key Takeaways

Regulatory Bodies in the Global Acrylic Coatings Market

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways:

Newest Technology

Self-healing Waterborne Acrylic Latex Coating

Radiative Cooling Acrylic Coating

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets

Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets

Manufacturer

Sales

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Takeaways:

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Market Analysis by Technology

Waterborne

Solvent-borne Acrylic

Powder

Other Technology

Market Analysis by Substrate

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Others

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Automotive

Furniture

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Acrylic Coatings Markets: Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Acrylic Coatings: ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in Acrylic Coatings: Markets

ESG Practices in the Acrylic Coatings: Markets

Current Status of ESG in the Acrylic Coatings: Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

Abbreviations

References

Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF

Dow

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Johns Manville

Jotun

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

SBL Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

