Acrylic Coatings Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecasts Report 2025-2029: Rising Consumption by the Automotive Industry and Growing Demand for Architectural Coatings Driving Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acrylic coatings market is expected to grow from $68.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $87.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The report will include details about various types, substrates, technologies and end-use industries for acrylic coatings. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding acrylic coatings and their users.
Acrylic coatings are known for their unique properties and appearance. The key properties, namely, durability, weather resistance, chemical resistance, rapid drying, UV resistance, corrosion protection, flexibility, and aesthetic appeal, have attracted the attention of end-use industries. Acrylic coatings can provide gloss retention, fade-resistant, and color retention properties to concrete, metal, plastic, and wood substrates.
Growing technological innovation in radiation-cured acrylic coatings, nano acrylic coatings, and UV-cured acrylic coatings further create the importance of acrylic coatings in the global market. The growing industrial production, investments in aerospace & defense, and automotive consumption create the demand for acrylic coatings during the forecast period.
The report includes:
- 135 data tables and 41 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for acrylic coatings
- An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the acrylic coatings market, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, substrate, technology, end-use industry, and region
- Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for acrylic coatings, as well as upcoming market opportunities
- Discussion of the properties of acrylic coatings, such as storage stability, superior hardness, gloss retention, weather and corrosion resistance, and adhesion to non-porous surfaces
- Coverage of the major technologies used in the acrylic coatings market such as waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder coatings
- Assessment of ESG ratings and metrics, and ESG practices in the acrylic coatings industry and their impact; and insights into governance policies
- Evaluation of industry acquisitions and strategic alliances, and a market share analysis of the leading suppliers
- Company Profile of leading market participants, including Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF, Dow, and Jotun
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$68.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$87.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Choice of Acrylic Coatings
- Importance of Acrylic Coatings
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Architectural Coatings
- Rising Consumption of Acrylic Coatings by the Automotive Industry
- Restraints
- Regulatory Burden on Producers
- Shortage of Skilled Labor
- Opportunities
- Geographic Expansion Through Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Challenge
- Intense Competition
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Regulatory Bodies in the Global Acrylic Coatings Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways:
- Newest Technology
- Self-healing Waterborne Acrylic Latex Coating
- Radiative Cooling Acrylic Coating
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global Acrylic Coatings Markets
- Manufacturer
- Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key Takeaways:
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Thermoplastics
- Thermosets
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Waterborne
- Solvent-borne Acrylic
- Powder
- Other Technology
- Market Analysis by Substrate
- Concrete
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
- Others
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Building and Construction
- General Industrial
- Automotive
- Furniture
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Acrylic Coatings Markets: Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Acrylic Coatings: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in Acrylic Coatings: Markets
- ESG Practices in the Acrylic Coatings: Markets
- Current Status of ESG in the Acrylic Coatings: Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Abbreviations
- References
Company Profiles
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema
- Asian Paints
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- BASF
- Dow
- Jamestown Coating Technologies
- Johns Manville
- Jotun
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- SBL Coatings Pvt. Ltd.
- Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkfyzr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment