NioBay Announces the Start of Its 2025 Drill Campaign on Its Crevier Project

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the start of a drilling campaign on the Crevier property (the “2025 Campaign”), located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine (the “Project”). It is located within the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh. The Project is easily accessible via existing logging roads.

The 2025 Campaign is made possible by a grant from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals. The drilling will be large in diameter (HQ) in order to collect a maximum quantity of material. Bulk sampling is also planned and will be combined with the drill core collected to produce a sample of more than 125 metric tons, representative of the extension zones.

Figure 1: Location of 2025 drill holes





NioBay is pleased to announce that this campaign will be carried out by the Premières Nations drilling company in Mashteuiatsh. Geological supervision has been entrusted to the Saguenay firm IOS Services Géoscientifiques. It should be noted that the latter was also involved in previous drilling campaigns on this site.

Message from NioBay’s President and Chief Executive Officer on Crevier

“This campaign will allow us to recover more material than during the 2023 campaign. In addition, this work will allow us to test the extensions of the known zone. Building on our first pilot plant, this campaign prepares us for our next pilot plant, which will be ten times larger than the first. We will use this second pilot plant to manufacture more product for our potential customers. Once again, we are pleased to carry out this work with the support of a local labor force, such as Forage Premières Nations of Mashteuiatsh and IOS Services Géoscientifiques of Chicoutimi,” says Jean-Sébastien David, President and CEO.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company’s plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sebastien David, geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 866-6500

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com

Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Tel: 514-771-3398

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4991d1c-e52b-4393-9b31-b14ce62aa615