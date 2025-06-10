Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Presale Phase with 10,000 TPS and Mobile Mining Breakthrough





TALLINN, Estonia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, a high-performance blockchain network engineered for mobile-native mining and mass accessibility, has officially entered the final phase of its presale. Priced at $7 per BTC-S, this final window marks the last opportunity for early supporters to participate before the project’s anticipated public launch at $20.

With a fixed supply of 21 million tokens and a dual-layer protocol enabling over 10,000 transactions per second, Bitcoin Solaris has attracted over 11,000 participants and raised $3.8 million to date. The network’s architecture combines Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Proof-of-Capacity (PoC), Proof-of-History (PoH), and Proof-of-Time (PoT) to deliver real-time transaction finality and high energy efficiency.





Mining Moves to the Real World

The real disruption lies in accessibility. Bitcoin Solaris makes mining viable for regular users — no rigs, no data centers, no steep startup costs. The system allows smartphones to participate in validation by contributing idle CPU and storage, turning everyday devices into revenue streams.

This mobile mining model was successfully tested during a closed beta using the Nova App, and testers reported weekly returns that exceeded many staking platforms. Participation is frictionless, and the design ensures scalability without technical headaches or hardware dependencies.

Price Window and Strategic Positioning

BTC-S is now in phase 7 of its presale, priced at $7. At public launch, it’s expected to list at $20 based on centralized exchange benchmarks and internal liquidity planning. That different positions current buyers at a 233% upside window before listings even begin.

Of the full 21 million BTC-S supply, only 4.2 million tokens are allocated to the presale — with no post-launch emissions or hidden team allocations. The rules are locked, the model is transparent, and more than $3.8 million has already been raised across 11,000+ participants.

Verified and Secured

Security isn’t left to chance. Bitcoin Solaris passed a full smart contract audit from Cyberscope and its mobile mining logic was independently verified by Freshcoins . The core team also completed KYC verification , giving institutional and retail investors a rare layer of accountability in the altcoin space.

This compliance foundation is part of why analysts see BTC-S as an actual system with audit-backed infrastructure and regulatory alignment from the start. Ben Crypto pointed to Bitcoin Solaris as the only emerging protocol that mirrors Bitcoin’s early structural strength — but solves its limitations. He emphasized the mobile-first mining model, fixed supply, and real-time throughput as core reasons why BTC-S could “reach $100+ by 2026.”

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin Solaris doesn’t promise the past. It delivers the next phase — better tools, stronger architecture, and a network you can participate in immediately. With a fully capped supply, institutional audit trail, and high-performance protocol already in motion, BTC-S is more than a token. It’s an opportunity with structure behind it.

As the $7 presale window enters its final stages, timing remains the difference-maker. What Bitcoin did for early adopters, Bitcoin Solaris is engineered to replicate — this time, for those ready now.

Website: https://bitcoinsolaris.com/

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

