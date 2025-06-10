Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market Analysis Report 2025-2029: Transforming the Landscape with ESG Trends, Sodium's Abundance Sparks Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for next-generation advanced batteries is estimated to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to reach $5.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The base year of this report is 2023, and the estimated year is 2024. Market values ($ million) are forecasted until the end of 2029. This report analyzes the global next-generation advanced batteries market and examines the end use of these batteries within various industries. It also includes emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends, the competitive landscape, market dynamics, and a patent analysis of the market. The report further focuses on ESG developments and macro-economic factors. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the next-generation advanced batteries market.





Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), solid state batteries (SSBs), flow batteries, and other varieties (metal-air batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, magnesium-ion batteries, smart nano batteries) are considered nextgeneration advanced batteries. The batteries are becoming an alternative to lithium ion batteries (LIBs) due to their high energy density and easy access to many raw materials. As sodium is the sixth most common element in the world, its use significantly lowers the supply chain risks and geopolitical concerns that come with lithium. During charging and discharging cycles, sodium ions move back and forth between the anode and the cathode, making these batteries work like LIBs.



A flow battery is a rechargeable battery wherein the liquid electrolytes, stored separately, flow into the central cell, which reacts in the charging and discharging phases. These batteries are typically used for storing renewable sources of energy, notably solar and wind energy. SSBs enhance the overall performance of EVs, medical devices and battery-powered industrial systems by enabling high energy density, improved safety features, faster charging times and increased battery life compared with conventional battery systems.



Report Scope

33 data tables and 48 additional tables

A review of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries, and a corresponding market share analysis by type, end use industry and region

A look at emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for next-generation advanced batteries

Information on the latest developments in next-generation advanced batteries and new industry research and economic trends

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios

Profiles of the companies, including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution, QuantumScape Battery Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Current Market Overview

Future Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Mining

Cell Component Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Manufacturing

End User

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Falling Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

Rising Global Sales of EVs

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Need for a Cost-Effective Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Preference for Flow Batteries Over Conventional Batteries

Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating Deployment

Demand for Higher Battery Energy Density

Market Restraints/Challenges

Limited Cycle Life of Sodium-Ion Batteries

Manufacturing Limitations for SSBs

Market Opportunities

Grid Modernization

Development of Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure

Market Trends

Demand for Long-Duration Battery Storage Technologies

Sodium-Based SSB Research

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies

Iron Flow Batteries

Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)

Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs

Advanced Electrolytes

Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning

Thermal Management System (TMS)

Bottom Electrodeposition

Patent Analysis

Overview

Significant Patent Grants

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Battery Type

Key Takeaways for Battery Type

Sodium-Ion Battery (SIB)

Flow Battery

Solid-State Battery (SSB)

Others

Market Analysis by End Use

Key Takeaways for End Use

Mobility

Power

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways for Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Analysis for Top 5 Companies in the Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market

CATL

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Invinity Energy Systems

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG

LG Energy Solution

Invinity Energy Systems

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix



Companies Featured

Blue Solutions SAS

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

ESS Tech Inc.

Faradion

Hina Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Ilika

Invinity Energy Systems

LG Energy Solution

Natron Energy Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd.

Primus Power Solutions

QuantumScape Battery Inc.

SK On Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

