Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market Analysis Report 2025-2029: Transforming the Landscape with ESG Trends, Sodium's Abundance Sparks Growth

The global market for next-generation advanced batteries is estimated to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to reach $5.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% from 2024 through 2029.
The base year of this report is 2023, and the estimated year is 2024. Market values ($ million) are forecasted until the end of 2029. This report analyzes the global next-generation advanced batteries market and examines the end use of these batteries within various industries. It also includes emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends, the competitive landscape, market dynamics, and a patent analysis of the market. The report further focuses on ESG developments and macro-economic factors. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the next-generation advanced batteries market.
Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), solid state batteries (SSBs), flow batteries, and other varieties (metal-air batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, magnesium-ion batteries, smart nano batteries) are considered nextgeneration advanced batteries. The batteries are becoming an alternative to lithium ion batteries (LIBs) due to their high energy density and easy access to many raw materials. As sodium is the sixth most common element in the world, its use significantly lowers the supply chain risks and geopolitical concerns that come with lithium. During charging and discharging cycles, sodium ions move back and forth between the anode and the cathode, making these batteries work like LIBs.
A flow battery is a rechargeable battery wherein the liquid electrolytes, stored separately, flow into the central cell, which reacts in the charging and discharging phases. These batteries are typically used for storing renewable sources of energy, notably solar and wind energy. SSBs enhance the overall performance of EVs, medical devices and battery-powered industrial systems by enabling high energy density, improved safety features, faster charging times and increased battery life compared with conventional battery systems.
Report Scope
- 33 data tables and 48 additional tables
- A review of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries, and a corresponding market share analysis by type, end use industry and region
- A look at emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for next-generation advanced batteries
- Information on the latest developments in next-generation advanced batteries and new industry research and economic trends
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios
- Profiles of the companies, including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution, QuantumScape Battery Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Current Market Overview
- Future Scenario
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Mining
- Cell Component Manufacturing
- Cell Manufacturing
- Battery Pack Manufacturing
- End User
- Battery Recycling and Disposal
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
- Falling Lithium-Ion Battery Prices
- Rising Global Sales of EVs
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Need for a Cost-Effective Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Preference for Flow Batteries Over Conventional Batteries
- Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating Deployment
- Demand for Higher Battery Energy Density
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Limited Cycle Life of Sodium-Ion Batteries
- Manufacturing Limitations for SSBs
- Market Opportunities
- Grid Modernization
- Development of Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure
- Market Trends
- Demand for Long-Duration Battery Storage Technologies
- Sodium-Based SSB Research
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Emerging Technologies
- Iron Flow Batteries
- Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)
- Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs
- Advanced Electrolytes
- Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning
- Thermal Management System (TMS)
- Bottom Electrodeposition
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Significant Patent Grants
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Battery Type
- Key Takeaways for Battery Type
- Sodium-Ion Battery (SIB)
- Flow Battery
- Solid-State Battery (SSB)
- Others
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Key Takeaways for End Use
- Mobility
- Power
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways for Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Competitive Analysis for Top 5 Companies in the Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market
- CATL
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- LG Energy Solution Ltd.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Invinity Energy Systems
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- LG Energy Solution
- Invinity Energy Systems
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Blue Solutions SAS
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- ESS Tech Inc.
- Faradion
- Hina Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ilika
- Invinity Energy Systems
- LG Energy Solution
- Natron Energy Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd.
- Primus Power Solutions
- QuantumScape Battery Inc.
- SK On Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5scvy
