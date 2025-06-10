Healthcare Workforce Management System Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions and Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Workforce Management System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for healthcare workforce management (WFM) systems is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029.
This report provides an overview of the global healthcare workforce management system market and analyzes its trends. The report includes global revenue ($ millions), with 2023 as the base year, estimates for 2024, and forecasts through 2029. The market is segmented based on components, deployment, organization size, end user, and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on major countries in these regions.
Healthcare workforce management systems are technological solutions that streamline personnel management within healthcare organizations. These applications usually contain features that help with scheduling, time and attendance tracking, payroll integration, and compliance monitoring/supervision for improved operational effectiveness, reduced administrative overhead, and more optimal patient care delivery. These systems are widely utilized across diverse healthcare settings, including healthcare practice settings such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and even home healthcare agencies, where they have become indispensable tools for complete human resource management and overall operational planning.
Key players in the healthcare workforce management system market include tech giants like Oracle, ADP Inc., Infor, SAP SE, Workday Inc., NICE, and ATOSS Software SE, as well as emerging startups such as Planbase Technologies Inc., Movo, V3 Smart Technologies, Mycareforce, Locumate, and ShiftMed. These companies are innovating rapidly and offering solutions to the healthcare sector. Future opportunities in the healthcare workforce management system market lie in integrating AI and automation for predictive scheduling, improving labor cost efficiency, and enhancing patient care through better resource allocation.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global healthcare workforce management system market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading key market players.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Introduction: Workforce Management Software
- Challenges of Traditional Workforce Management Solutions
- Benefits of Healthcare WFM
- Key Considerations for Choosing the Best WFM Solution
- The Future of Healthcare Workforce Management
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)
- Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)
- Level of Competitiveness (High)
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Aging Population
- Government Policies and Regulations
- Workforce Shortages
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions
- Achieving Operational Cost-Efficiency Through Effective Management of Healthcare Workforce
- Market Restraints
- Privacy and Data Security Concerns
- Integrating Complexities with the WFM System
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Competitiveness
- Emphasis on Employee Engagement and Work-Life Balance
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- AI-Powered Predictive Analytics
- Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Healthcare Services
- Customizable Reporting and Analytics
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Component
- Key Takeaways
- Software
- Service
- Market Breakdown, by Deployment
- Key Takeaways
- Web/Cloud-Based Model
- On-Premises Model
- Market Breakdown, by Organization Size
- Key Takeaways
- Large Organizations
- Medium Organizations
- Small Organizations
- Market Breakdown, by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Assisted Living Centers
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Others
- Geographical Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Key Developments and Strategies
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Business Expansions
- Product Launches, Enhancements, and Expansions
- Acquisitions
- Other Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Healthcare WFM
- Healthcare WFM Solution Providers ESG
- Status of ESG in the Healthcare Workforce Management System Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- ADP Inc.
- Atoss Software SE
- Connecteam
- Cornerstone
- Infor
- NICE
- Oracle
- OSP
- QGenda LLC.
- Rippling People Center Inc.
- RLDatix
- SAP SE
- Symplr
- UKG Inc.
- Workday Inc.
