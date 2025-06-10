Healthcare Workforce Management System Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions and Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Workforce Management System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for healthcare workforce management (WFM) systems is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029.

This report provides an overview of the global healthcare workforce management system market and analyzes its trends. The report includes global revenue ($ millions), with 2023 as the base year, estimates for 2024, and forecasts through 2029. The market is segmented based on components, deployment, organization size, end user, and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on major countries in these regions.





Healthcare workforce management systems are technological solutions that streamline personnel management within healthcare organizations. These applications usually contain features that help with scheduling, time and attendance tracking, payroll integration, and compliance monitoring/supervision for improved operational effectiveness, reduced administrative overhead, and more optimal patient care delivery. These systems are widely utilized across diverse healthcare settings, including healthcare practice settings such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and even home healthcare agencies, where they have become indispensable tools for complete human resource management and overall operational planning.



Key players in the healthcare workforce management system market include tech giants like Oracle, ADP Inc., Infor, SAP SE, Workday Inc., NICE, and ATOSS Software SE, as well as emerging startups such as Planbase Technologies Inc., Movo, V3 Smart Technologies, Mycareforce, Locumate, and ShiftMed. These companies are innovating rapidly and offering solutions to the healthcare sector. Future opportunities in the healthcare workforce management system market lie in integrating AI and automation for predictive scheduling, improving labor cost efficiency, and enhancing patient care through better resource allocation.



The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global healthcare workforce management system market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading key market players.



The report includes:

56 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global market for healthcare workforce management (WFM) systems

An analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by component, deployment, organization size, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of market opportunities with a review of Porter's Five Forces and a value chain analysis taking into consideration the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors

Discussion of the importance of ESG in the market for healthcare workforce management systems, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, an assessment of risks and opportunities, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the industry

Analysis of relevant patents, with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in healthcare workforce management systems

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Oracle, ADP Inc., SAP SE, ATOSS Software SE and Workday Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Introduction: Workforce Management Software

Challenges of Traditional Workforce Management Solutions

Benefits of Healthcare WFM

Key Considerations for Choosing the Best WFM Solution

The Future of Healthcare Workforce Management

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)

Level of Competitiveness (High)

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Aging Population

Government Policies and Regulations

Workforce Shortages

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

Achieving Operational Cost-Efficiency Through Effective Management of Healthcare Workforce

Market Restraints

Privacy and Data Security Concerns

Integrating Complexities with the WFM System

Market Opportunities

Growing Competitiveness

Emphasis on Employee Engagement and Work-Life Balance

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Healthcare Services

Customizable Reporting and Analytics

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Component

Key Takeaways

Software

Service

Market Breakdown, by Deployment

Key Takeaways

Web/Cloud-Based Model

On-Premises Model

Market Breakdown, by Organization Size

Key Takeaways

Large Organizations

Medium Organizations

Small Organizations

Market Breakdown, by End User

Key Takeaways

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Geographical Breakdown

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Key Developments and Strategies

Partnerships and Collaborations

Business Expansions

Product Launches, Enhancements, and Expansions

Acquisitions

Other Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Healthcare WFM

Healthcare WFM Solution Providers ESG

Status of ESG in the Healthcare Workforce Management System Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

ADP Inc.

Atoss Software SE

Connecteam

Cornerstone

Infor

NICE

Oracle

OSP

QGenda LLC.

Rippling People Center Inc.

RLDatix

SAP SE

Symplr

UKG Inc.

Workday Inc.

