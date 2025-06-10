GXO Introduces Enhanced GXO Direct Solution in the U.S.

Service platform from PFS acquisition integrated into a unified, scalable fulfillment offering for midsize companies & growing brands

GREENWICH, Conn. , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today the launch of an enhanced offering for growing midsize companies in the United States by unifying the premier services platform it acquired through its acquisition of PFSweb (PFS) with GXO Direct, its industry-leading multi-tenant warehousing solution.

“We are excited to expand our offering for growing midsize companies by bringing together the capabilities of GXO Direct and PFS with our extensive cross-vertical expertise,” said Jorge Guanter, President of Americas and Asia Pacific for GXO. “One of the biggest challenges businesses face as they grow is finding a partner that can address their needs across the entire logistics value chain. With our expertise, scale and breadth of services, we believe there is meaningful opportunity to be the go-to, long-term partner for high growth, mid-size brands today and their dedicated, enterprise solutions provider as they scale and grow.”



With fast onboarding, flexible space, cutting edge technology and a nationwide network of strategically located fulfillment centers, GXO Direct has been a go-to, cost-effective solution for omnichannel retail and ecommerce customers for several years. Now, GXO is integrating the key service capabilities it gained from its acquisition of PFS, including high touch contact center services, secure payments and fraud protection and distributed order orchestration systems, into a new unified solution.

The enhanced GXO Direct U.S. product offers:

Direct to consumer fulfillment: Custom scalable order fulfillment for all online channels and ecommerce marketplaces;

Multi-tenant warehousing: A nationwide network of multi-tenant sites that offer shared infrastructure, overhead, equipment and workforce solutions;

Business-to-business and retail: Solutions engineered specifically for the evolving challenges of B2B retail operations;

Short-term storage & distribution: Immediate access to premium space for pop-up fulfillment, overflow storage or one-time projects;

Value-added services: Personalized experiences that inspire brand loyalty, including personalization, gift box and gift wrapping, kitting and more;

Transportation: A range of transport solutions, including negotiated parcel rates, dedicated fleet and freight brokerage, that leverage GXO’s scale to reduce costs and enhance service levels; and

Commerce Services: Complementary services native to the PFS platform, including contact center services, order management, fraud & chargeback dispute services.

Zach Thomann, COO of GXO in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and Jamie Saucedo, SVP of Operations, both industry veterans from PFS, lead GXO Direct in the U.S.

“Growing brands today are looking for a cost effective, quick solution to supplement their fulfillment offering with a global provider that can bring innovation and agility to accelerate their growth trajectory, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver in an outsized way. With our enhanced GXO Direct product, we can enable one day delivery for brands anywhere nationwide, that offers fast start-up, lower fixed costs, flexible contract terms and an array of value-added services,” added Thomann.

