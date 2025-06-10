Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions donate $150,000 to support Saskatchewan wildfire relief

Regina, Saskatchewan, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by a shared commitment to community, Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions have partnered to contribute $150,000 to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts across Saskatchewan. This joint donation will go to the Canadian Red Cross 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal.

With wildfires continuing to impact communities across the province, the donation will be used for assisting those impacted by the wildfires in Saskatchewan with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Saskatchewan. Individuals who wish to make a personal contribution before June 29 will be matched by the Federal Government, doubling the impact!

All three credit unions extend their sincere thanks to the brave first responders for their courageous efforts to contain these fires and to the volunteers supporting the relief efforts.

Supporting members through uncertainty

As community-based financial institutions, Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions are committed to supporting impacted members during this time of crisis. The wildfires have disrupted lives and livelihoods across Saskatchewan, and the credit unions recognize the financial strain many members may now be facing.

From financial relief options to personalized assistance, each credit union is committed to helping members navigate the uncertainty. Members are encouraged to reach out to discuss their needs - whether it’s assistance with payments, access to emergency funds, other financial guidance or loss these wildfires have caused.

Conexus’ La Ronge branch, directly impacted by the wildfires, is closed until further notice during evacuation orders to support employee and member safety.

Quotes from the CEOs and Canadian Red Cross

Our hearts are with the individuals, families and communities across Saskatchewan who are facing the devastation and uncertainty caused by these wildfires. At Conexus, we believe in standing by our members—not just in times of prosperity, but especially in moments of crisis. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Cornerstone and Synergy to make this joint donation to the Canadian Red Cross on behalf of our members. To our members who are directly affected, please know that Conexus is here for you. We encourage you to reach out—we’re ready to help in any way we can.

Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union

Credit union members care deeply about their communities and the entire province of Saskatchewan. The wildfires have brought immense hardship to many, and we know the road to recovery will take time, resources, and collective effort. Cornerstone is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Conexus and Synergy to support the Canadian Red Cross to ensure help reaches those who need it most. On behalf of our members, we are making this donation not only to support immediate relief, but to help rebuild hope and resilience across Saskatchewan.

Doug Jones, CEO of Cornerstone Credit Union

At Synergy, we believe that community is more than a word—it’s a commitment we live every day. In challenging times like these, that commitment is reflected in the strength of our cooperative values and our willingness to act. On behalf of our members, we’re proud to stand with Conexus and Cornerstone in support of wildfire relief efforts across Saskatchewan. We are deeply grateful to the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to protect our communities. By coming together, we can help bring comfort, stability, and hope to those affected—and play a meaningful role in helping our province heal and rebuild.

Trevor Beaton, CEO of Synergy Credit Union

Wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced thousands of people from their homes. The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with Indigenous leadership and all levels of government to determine how to best support people impacted by the wildfires. The Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions and their support of the 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal, which will help address much needed assistance for people in the province.

Luc Mullinder, Canadian Red Cross Vice President of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut

For more information, please contact:

Michael Chmielewski

Conexus Credit Union

media@conexus.ca

(306) 751-8201



Lori Walsh

Cornerstone Credit Union

lori.walsh@cornerstonecu.com

(306) 621-3471



Marié Steyl

Synergy Credit Union

marie.steyl@synergycu.ca

(306) 500-5159

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus has more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our communities. Conexus manages over $10 billion in assets and has almost 900 employees serving more than 145,000 members across 30 locations in Saskatchewan.

** Conexus members displaced by the wildfires can get more information on banking support here.

About Cornerstone Credit Union

Cornerstone is the product of many mergers over the years, with the most recent in 2021 with Horizon and Plainsview credit unions. Cornerstone has over $2.7 billion in assets with 15 branches within East-Central Saskatchewan. Cornerstone serves over 30,000 members and has an employee base of 280.

About Synergy Credit Union

Synergy is a member-owned financial institution serving over 27,000 members with 12 branches across west-central Saskatchewan. As the fifth-largest credit union in Saskatchewan, Synergy has 238 employees and manages approximately $2.8 billion in assets, standing tall among Canada’s leading credit unions.

