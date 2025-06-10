Brunswick Exploration Once More Outlines a New, Major Dyke at Mirage

MONTREAL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a further six drill results from the Winter 2025 program at its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taïga Road. This press release focuses primarily on drilling completed north and east of the MR-6 dyke and, in the neighboring, “Stacked Dyke” area, where BRW continues to intersect dozens of well-mineralized spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

Highlights include:

A newly discovered dyke located approximately 250 metres northeast of MR-6, which returned 29.25 metres at 1.19% Li ₂ O in hole MR-25-115 and it remains open in all directions.

in hole MR-25-115 and it remains open in all directions. The “Stacked Dyke” area has been extended 150 m to the northeast, with hole MR-25-106 intercepting 1.01% Li₂O over 17.4 metres. The area continues to show significant potential and widespread mineralization over the entire length of the drill holes.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Every drill campaign has underscored the potential of the Mirage project. As we begin to step out from the core area of interest, we continue to intersect new, significant, well-mineralized pegmatites, all located near surface and this release is no different. We have again extended both the footprint of the Stacked Dyke area and found new sub-parallel mineralization adjacent to MR-6. We believe the forthcoming resource estimate, expected in late 2025, will position Mirage as one of the most important lithium projects in the province of Quebec.

Looking further ahead, we expect to have news related to our Greenlandic summer program shortly and look forward to the start of drilling at our Anatacau project in late Q3.”

Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region and 34 kilometers northeast of Winsome Resources’ Adina Project.

The drilling campaign focused on extending the mineralized Stacked Dyke area to the northeast. Highlights discussed in this release are shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. Collars are shown in Table 2.

Figure 1: Central Zone of the Mirage Project





Drill hole MR-25-115 led to the discovery of a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke, grading 1.19% Li₂O over 29.25 metres from 92.6 metres to 121.85 metres. This new dyke is interpreted as being subparallel to the MR-6 dyke, with an orientation of N140/30, and it highlights the potential for pegmatites to occur in close proximity to each other. The new dyke remains open in all directions.

Figure 2: Section A-A’





Drill holes MR-25-105, MR-25-106, and MR-25-108 extended the “Stacked Dyke” zone by 150 metres to the northeast, with a total of 32 mineralized dykes intersected across all three holes. The most significant pegmatite in these new holes returned a grade of 1.01% Li₂O over 17.4 metres, from a downhole depth of 45.5 metres to 62.9 metres. Oriented drilling in this area confirms an average dyke orientation of N70/70 similar to those identified in the South Zone, unlike the two main dykes of the Central Zone, MR-3 and MR-6.

Drill hole MR-25-104, located approximately 1 km northeast of MR-6, targeted a highly prospective geological setting analogous to MR-4 and returned anomalous lithium values up to 502 ppm Li in sedimentary units and 902 ppm Li in basalts, over a drill hole length of 222 metres. A small dyke, measuring approximately 2-metres wide, with spodumene pseudomorphs was intercepted; however, the length and strength of the lithium anomaly observed in the host rocks are considerably higher than the dyke. This new drill hole potentially extends the lithium footprint of the Orion Lake sector, where most of the drilling has occurred to date, to a length of over 3km. At this time, the lithium anomaly remains unexplained and will be the focus of a future drill campaign.

Table 1: 2025 Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) MR-25-105

36.7 38.4 1.7 1.40 287 43.1 44.3 1.2 1.52 145 77.5 90 12.5 1.44 254 154.75 156.15 1.4 2.19 253 161.6 162.6 1 1.07 206 203.25 206 2.75 0.85 239 228.8 231.25 2.45 0.93 239 236.25 238.3 2.05 1.46 221 241.95 247.65 5.7 0.73 225 251.8 253.7 1.9 0.95 176 261.15 269.4 8.25 0.85 129 273.7 282.7 9 0.98 204 287.35 288.5 1.15 1.22 239 325.1 326.25 1.15 1.25 107 MR-25-106

45.5 62.9 17.4 1.01 166 123.05 124.8 1.75 0.48 154 128.2 134.15 5.95 1.32 312 141.8 147.6 5.8 1.30 227 157.7 162.3 4.6 1.28 233 236.85 241.2 4.35 2.01 197 256.3 257.55 1.25 0.76 157 283.45 284.65 1.2 1.14 232 MR-25-107 23.8 28.8 5 1.44 202 MR-25-108

26.8 31.9 5.1 0.97 169 82.75 84.9 2.15 1.04 208 96 98.4 2.4 1.15 162 104.4 106.85 2.45 0.73 178 118.7 120.6 1.9 0.98 192 128.75 131.75 3 0.91 201 135.8 138 2.2 1.64 214 163.1 170.2 7.1 1.22 199 253 255.2 2.2 1.64 352 MR-25-111 61.8 64.05 2.25 1.09 172 MR-25-115 92.6 121.85 29.25 1.19 179

Table 2: 2025 Drilling Collars Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID Azimut Dip Length (m) UTM NAD83 z18

East UTM NAD83 z18

North MR-25-104 320 -45 222 684000 5941869 MR-25-105 335 -52 381 683523 5941310 MR-25-106 330 -45 294 683635 5941356 MR-25-107 160 85 279 682753 5941463 MR-25-108 320 45 285 683575 5941439 MR-25-111 320 -55 348 683467 5941530 MR-25-115 360 -50 399 683229 5941536

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d’Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on reject, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the AGAT laboratory in Val-d’Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by AGAT by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb41f1b3-9200-4c6a-9819-235efed0965a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d87780b-9239-4952-949e-93c273f4b8f5