New West Public Affairs Welcomes Jamie Mozeson as Senior Consultant

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs is pleased to announce Jamie Mozeson has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant based in Edmonton, further strengthening the company's government relations capabilities.



Jamie brings extensive experience from her distinguished career in Canadian politics and government relations, having served in senior advisory roles to prominent political leaders at both provincial and federal levels. She began her political career working in the office of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper before transitioning to Alberta provincial politics, where she served three Premiers - Jim Prentice, Jason Kenney, and Danielle Smith – all in key leadership roles.

In her role as Executive Director of Government Strategy in Premier Danielle Smith’s office, Jamie helped shape critical policy decisions and strategic directions for the Alberta government. Her role as co-chair of the United Conservative Party’s successful 2023 general election campaign further highlights her strategic capabilities and deep understanding of Alberta’s political landscape. Most recently, Jamie spent two years as Executive Director of the UCP Government Caucus.

“Jamie is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. “Her extensive experience at the highest levels of political decision-making, combined with her strategic insights and deep relationships across government, make her uniquely positioned to provide invaluable advice and advocacy for our clients. Jamie’s track record speaks for itself - she understands Alberta and Canada’s political environment and knows how to get results.”

“I am thrilled to join New West Public Affairs and contribute to its continued success,” said Jamie Mozeson. “The firm’s excellent reputation for navigating complex government relations challenges aligns perfectly with my experience and passion. I look forward to supporting clients as they engage with Alberta’s policy landscape and to helping the firm build upon its already impressive record of achievement.”

Based in Edmonton, Jamie will support clients across the country with strategic counsel, advocacy initiatives, and government engagement focused on both federal and provincial policy, regulatory affairs, and stakeholder relations.

About New West Public Affairs

New West Public Affairs is one of Canada’s leading public affairs firms with extensive experience in government relations, strategic communications, and public policy. With a team of seasoned political experts across the country, New West helps clients navigate complex political environments and achieve their goals with clarity, confidence, and impact.

For further information, please visit New West Public Affairs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12cfbaee-81b4-45c8-8633-c0280b751f11