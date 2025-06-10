Jumio Positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Identity Capture and Verification Solutions by QKS Group

Sunnyvale, Calif. , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group announced today that it has once again named Jumio as a leader in the 2025 edition of the SPARK Matrix™: Identity Capture and Verification Solutions.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the study delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Jumio was recognized for its AI-powered platform, an end-to-end solution combining advanced technologies to verify the identities of new and existing users, fights fraud and helps modern enterprises meet compliance mandates. With over 1 billion transactions processed worldwide, supporting 5,000+ types of ID documents across more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio leads the industry in global coverage.

“Jumio’s identity verification technology provides strong support for biometric authentication, AI-based document validation, and integration into KYC and AML workflows. The Jumio Platform effectively uses liveness detection, facial recognition, and machine learning to verify identities across jurisdictions,” said Vishal Jagasia, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “With capabilities that help streamline onboarding, support compliance requirements, and enable multi-layered verification, Jumio is a viable option for organizations seeking reliable and scalable identity verification functionality.”

“At Jumio, we’re committed to advancing fraud prevention, compliance and user experience through constant innovation, and this recognition validates our strategy and the impact of the Jumio Platform,” said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio.

QKS Group defines an Identity Capture and Verification solution as follows:

“A software application that verifies and authenticates the user in real-time by utilizing liveness detection methods including biometric verification and facial recognition to determine the genuineness of the individual. The solution also connects and collates data from government databases and proprietary document libraries against which an individual's identity is verified. The solution helps in enhancing security measures, preventing fraud, offering improved automation to personalize their customer onboarding processes, safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ensuring regulatory compliance, and reducing overall operational expenses.”

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

