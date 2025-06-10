Voyager to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager, and additional members of management will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference.

An on-demand webcast of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on June 17, 2025. The on-demand webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

