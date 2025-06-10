Proteomics Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Emerging Technologies and Integrative Approaches Bolster Opportunities

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for proteomic technologies was valued at $27.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from $31 billion in 2025 to $57.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2025 to 2030.
The report analyzes trends in the global market for proteomic technologies market. It includes global revenues ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, application, platform and region.
The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It discusses emerging technologies and includes an analysis of the market shares of the leading companies. It offers a chapter on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. Its section on company profiles covers details such as financials, product portfolio, and recent developments.
The report includes:
- 97 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for proteomics and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the actual market size and forecasts for proteomics, and a corresponding market share analysis by platform type, application, product type, and region
- In-depth facts and figures concerning market dynamics, technology advances, new products and applications for proteomics
- Discussion of patents and emerging technologies
- ESG trends in the industry
- Insight into the industry structure for proteomics technologies, competitive aspects of each product segment, companies' growth strategies, and a company value share analysis
- Updated information on mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships and new products in the global proteomics industry
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker and Waters Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|153
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$57.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Proteomic Technologies
- Types of Proteomics
- Expression Proteomics
- Structural Proteomics
- Functional Proteomics
- Proteomics Workflow
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Investments in R&D
- Transition To Personalized Medicines
- Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments and Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Complexity of Data Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Technologies
- Integrative Approaches
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Overview
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Regulations in Europe
- Proteomics Standards Initiative
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in the Proteomics Market
- Advances in Mass Spectrometry
- Immuno-Ligation
- Single-cell Proteomics
- Application of AI in Proteomics
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Top Applicants
- Patents, by Assignee Country/Region
- Patents, by Year
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Platform Type
- Mass Spectrometry
- Biochips
- Market Analysis by Application
- Takeaways
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Diagnostics
- Research
- Applied Proteomics
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Takeaways
- Consumables
- Instruments and Software
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Products
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Proteomics Technology Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to Environmental, Social and Governance
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Arrayit Corp.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Bruker
- Creative Proteomics
- Danaher Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Promega Corp.
- Revvity
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Standard BioTools
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
