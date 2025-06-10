Proteomics Technology Analysis and Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Emerging Technologies and Integrative Approaches Bolster Opportunities

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for proteomic technologies was valued at $27.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from $31 billion in 2025 to $57.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2025 to 2030.

The report analyzes trends in the global market for proteomic technologies market. It includes global revenues ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, application, platform and region.







The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It discusses emerging technologies and includes an analysis of the market shares of the leading companies. It offers a chapter on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. Its section on company profiles covers details such as financials, product portfolio, and recent developments.



The report includes:

97 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for proteomics and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the actual market size and forecasts for proteomics, and a corresponding market share analysis by platform type, application, product type, and region

In-depth facts and figures concerning market dynamics, technology advances, new products and applications for proteomics

Discussion of patents and emerging technologies

ESG trends in the industry

Insight into the industry structure for proteomics technologies, competitive aspects of each product segment, companies' growth strategies, and a company value share analysis

Updated information on mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships and new products in the global proteomics industry

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker and Waters Corp.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Proteomic Technologies

Types of Proteomics

Expression Proteomics

Structural Proteomics

Functional Proteomics

Proteomics Workflow

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Investments in R&D

Transition To Personalized Medicines

Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints

High Cost of Instruments and Lack of Skilled Workforce

Complexity of Data Analysis

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies

Integrative Approaches

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Overview

Regulations in the U.S.

Regulations in Europe

Proteomics Standards Initiative

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in the Proteomics Market

Advances in Mass Spectrometry

Immuno-Ligation

Single-cell Proteomics

Application of AI in Proteomics

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Top Applicants

Patents, by Assignee Country/Region

Patents, by Year

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Platform Type

Mass Spectrometry

Biochips

Market Analysis by Application

Takeaways

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Research

Applied Proteomics

Market Analysis by Product Type

Takeaways

Consumables

Instruments and Software

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Products

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Proteomics Technology Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to Environmental, Social and Governance

Sustainability Trends and Initiatives

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Bruker

Creative Proteomics

Danaher Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Revvity

Shimadzu Corp.

Standard BioTools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

