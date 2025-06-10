The Cooperative Logistics Network Celebrates 10 Years of Success at 8th Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi with 220+ Freight Forwarders in Attendance

From 28th to 30th May 2025, The Cooperative Logistics Network gathered over 220 freight forwarders from more than 70 countries at the Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi for three days of high-impact networking, business development, and celebration.



The Cooperative Logistics Network concluded its 8th Annual Meeting in style, bringing together over 220 top freight forwarders from more than 70 countries for three days of high-impact networking and strategic collaboration. Held from 28th to 30th May at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi, the event marked a significant milestone: a decade of growth, innovation, and global partnership.In celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Coop honored its founding members—recognizing the critical role they’ve played in the network’s development since its inception.



“When we launched The Cooperative Logistics Network ten years ago, we started with just over 60 cities and a clear mission: to empower independent freight forwarders through cooperation,” said Antonio Torres, President and Founder. “Today, with 376 members in over 140 countries, that vision is a reality.”



“Along the way, we’ve expanded our services significantly—from our digital quoting platform, FreightViewer, to a mobile web app and a new integrated cargo insurance solution developed with Redkik. These tools help members operate more efficiently and stay competitive. With eight successful Annual Meetings and two virtual editions, The Coop continues to grow as a leading force in independent freight forwarding”.



Ali Kaddour, Sales Manager of CTS (Customs and Trade Solutions), a founder member of The Cooperative from Sydney, Australia, highlights how the network has influenced their business: “Our experience with The Cooperative has been very positive. With over 15 years of experience, CTS has developed strong relationships with both clients and partners. The personal connections you build within the network significantly impact your business on a professional level. With the network’s support, CTS has expanded internationally, growing our business and strengthening our local operations.”



The conference offered a dynamic platform for business development, with hundreds of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings generating new commercial opportunities. While many freight networks continue expanding, The Coop remains committed to limiting membership per city, preserving its core philosophy of close-knit collaboration. This unique scale — not too small, but deliberately not too large — fosters meaningful relationships that go beyond business and drive long-term cooperation.



Throughout the event, attendees explored next-generation digital tools designed to support modern freight forwarders. The upgraded FreightViewer platform was demonstrated live, showcasing new functionalities and a more intuitive interface. Additionally, The Coop officially launched its integrated cargo insurance program in partnership with Redkik, enabling members to manage shipments and coverage through a single platform.Beyond business, the program featured curated moments for networking and cultural exchange, including a guided tour of Abu Dhabi’s architectural landmarks, a stylish welcome reception, and a memorable gala dinner with live entertainment.



With high engagement and overwhelmingly positive feedback, The Cooperative Logistics Network now turns its focus to the 2026 Annual Meeting, which promises even more innovation, connectivity, and opportunity. This year’s event not only celebrated the past decade but also set the tone for a future driven by technology, trust, and true collaboration.

The Cooperative Logistics Network is a capped, non-exclusive alliance of more than 376 hand-picked freight forwarders in each major air/seaport who co-operate in a financially secure environment to reduce costs and risks and grow their businesses by actively working together to compete against the largest multinationals.

