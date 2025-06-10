Executive Order “Unleashing American Drone Dominance” -– Draganfly Selected by Southern Border Cochise County Sheriff’s Department for Drone Pilot Program.

Tampa, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its selection by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department to support a new drone pilot program aimed at enhancing surveillance and operations along the southern border. This initiative aligns with President Donald J. Trump’s executive order, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” which seeks to reassert America’s leadership in unmanned aerial systems for security and defense.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, recognized nationally for its innovative use of technology in law enforcement, has previously implemented high-resolution camera networks, sensor-integrated mobile units, and ground surveillance radar systems. These efforts have garnered commendations and visits from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, highlighting the department’s leadership in border enforcement and technological integration.

“The southern border is one of America’s most critical national security frontiers,” said Captain Tim Williams of Cochise County Sheriff’s Department. “Our department has always been committed to leveraging the best tools available. With Draganfly as our drone partner, we’re entering the next phase of smart border enforcement. Their systems will enhance our ability to protect communities, manage humanitarian concerns, and respond rapidly to evolving threats.”

Under this new pilot program, the department will deploy the Draganfly family of drones for extended border surveillance, quick-response missions and nighttime operations. Draganfly’s drones are known for their adaptability and multi-mission capabilities, providing law enforcement and public safety operators the ability to execute a variety of operating tactics and capabilities from a single vehicle, with a variety of configurations available to support various payload and range demands. Draganfly products are capable of integrating with a variety of incumbent hardware and software solutions, including TAK(Team Awareness Kit) network compatibility, enabling a seamless integration with existing capabilities.

“We are honored to be working with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department on this historic program,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Their team represents some of the best of American law enforcement—innovation-focused, community-minded, and mission-ready. This project embodies the spirit of President Trump’s executive order and sets a gold standard for how drone technology should be used to secure national borders.”

This initiative not only reinforces the department’s legacy of operational excellence but also positions Cochise County as a national model for technology-enabled border enforcement.

