Middle East and North Africa Halal Food Report 2025: Market to Reach $380 Billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR, Fueled by E-Commerce Growth and Increasing Investments and Funding

The Halal Food Regional Market was valued at USD 253.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 380 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The report provides an analysis of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) halal food market. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. It explores various market drivers, such as technological developments, economic influences and strategic business factors. The countries included in the analysis are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries (Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait), and the rest of the MENA region.
The MENA region offers a compelling and strategic halal food market research opportunity. With a rapidly expanding Muslim population, the demand for halal products is growing across diverse demographic segments. Rising consumer awareness of halal standards and the increasing influence of ethically conscious buyers are also key drivers of market expansion in the region.
Recent improvements in regulatory frameworks across several MENA countries have further enhanced the market landscape. Governments have simplified the halal certification process and created a more supportive environment for industry players.
As government and private-sector investments in the halal food industry gain momentum, the MENA region is set to play a pivotal role in the global halal food market. Conducting a market study of the region is crucial for businesses to understand shifting consumer preferences, uncover untapped growth areas and maintain a competitive edge. For companies seeking to scale their presence in the halal sector, the MENA region is too significant to ignore.
The report includes:
- An in-depth analysis of the halal food market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
- Analyses of the trends in MENA market, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by food type, sales channel and country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping and recent key developments
- An assessment of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|51
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$253.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$380 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for the Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA Halal Food Industry Outlook
- Benefits of Halal Food Products
- Evolution of Halal Food
- Pestel Analysis of MENA Halal Food Market
- Regulatory Analysis for Halal Food
- Global Halal Food Market Overview
- MENA Halal Food Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Muslim Population
- E-Commerce Growth
- Increasing Investment and Funding
- Market Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Landscape
- High Import Dependency
- Market Opportunities
- Food Safety and Ethical Consumption
- Increasing Demand for Packaged Food
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- MENA Market Analysis, by Country
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Egypt
- Iran
- Gulf Cooperation Council
- Rest of the MENA Region
Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
- Overview
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Suppliers and Wholesalers in the MENA Halal Food Market
- Concluding Remarks
