Middle East and North Africa Halal Food Report 2025: Market to Reach $380 Billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR, Fueled by E-Commerce Growth and Increasing Investments and Funding

The Halal Food Regional Market was valued at USD 253.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 380 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The report provides an analysis of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) halal food market. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. It explores various market drivers, such as technological developments, economic influences and strategic business factors. The countries included in the analysis are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries (Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait), and the rest of the MENA region.





The MENA region offers a compelling and strategic halal food market research opportunity. With a rapidly expanding Muslim population, the demand for halal products is growing across diverse demographic segments. Rising consumer awareness of halal standards and the increasing influence of ethically conscious buyers are also key drivers of market expansion in the region.



Recent improvements in regulatory frameworks across several MENA countries have further enhanced the market landscape. Governments have simplified the halal certification process and created a more supportive environment for industry players.



As government and private-sector investments in the halal food industry gain momentum, the MENA region is set to play a pivotal role in the global halal food market. Conducting a market study of the region is crucial for businesses to understand shifting consumer preferences, uncover untapped growth areas and maintain a competitive edge. For companies seeking to scale their presence in the halal sector, the MENA region is too significant to ignore.



The report includes:

An in-depth analysis of the halal food market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of the trends in MENA market, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by food type, sales channel and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping and recent key developments

An assessment of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $253.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $380 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for the Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Halal Food Industry Outlook

Benefits of Halal Food Products

Evolution of Halal Food

Pestel Analysis of MENA Halal Food Market

Regulatory Analysis for Halal Food

Global Halal Food Market Overview

MENA Halal Food Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Muslim Population

E-Commerce Growth

Increasing Investment and Funding

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Landscape

High Import Dependency

Market Opportunities

Food Safety and Ethical Consumption

Increasing Demand for Packaged Food

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Product Type

Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

MENA Market Analysis, by Country

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Iran

Gulf Cooperation Council

Rest of the MENA Region

Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis

Overview

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Leading Suppliers and Wholesalers in the MENA Halal Food Market

Concluding Remarks

