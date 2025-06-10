Gelteq Expands U.S. Operations with Healthy Extracts Inc. as North American Fulfillment Partner

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. commercial strategy through an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts Inc. (“Healthy Extracts”)(OTCQB: HYEX), a publicly traded company focused on plant-based health supplements.

The agreement names Healthy Extracts as Gelteq’s exclusive North American storage, shipping, and fulfillment partner, further building on the earlier purchase order placed by Healthy Extracts for Gelteq products. By partnering with Healthy Extracts, Gelteq expects to rapidly scale distribution of its proprietary delivery technologies across the United States and Canada while significantly reducing costs and boosting revenue potential.

“This fulfillment partnership with Healthy Extracts creates a powerful springboard for our North American expansion,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “We believe Healthy Extracts’ infrastructure and capabilities will allow us to execute with greater speed, precision, and efficiency - getting our products into more hands, faster.”

Under the new agreement, Healthy Extracts will manage all product receiving, secure warehousing, inventory, and order fulfillment from its Henderson, Nevada facility, which is optimized for high-volume distribution.

“Duke” Pitts, President of Healthy Extracts, commented: “By serving as Gelteq’s operational backbone in the U.S. and Canada, we expect to enhance margin efficiencies, drive faster delivery, and open new doors for long-term revenue growth. We believe this is a scalable, profitable model for both companies and our shareholders.”

Highlights of the Agreement:

Exclusive Fulfillment & Logistics Partnership – Healthy Extracts will manage storage and all outbound shipping for Gelteq products across North America.

Integrated Operational Systems – Real-time inventory management and centralized logistics expected improve transparency and efficiency.

– Real-time inventory management and centralized logistics expected improve transparency and efficiency. Accelerated Margin Expansion – The collaboration is expected to reduce fulfillment costs and unlock high-margin revenue opportunities for both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts.





The initial products to be received under this new agreement are on track for market distribution by Q3 2025. With the addition of full-service logistics, both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts are now vertically aligned to execute their growth plans, innovate new formulations, and enter broader consumer segments.

The agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation in the health and wellness market.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition.

The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com and our SportsGel brand website www.sportsgel.com.

About Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX)

Healthy Extracts Inc. develops and markets proprietary, science-based supplements targeting brain, heart, and gut health. Its brand platform leverages clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships to deliver wellness solutions that drive measurable consumer and shareholder value.

