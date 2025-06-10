HPQ, Novacium, and Pragma Industries Sign Agreement for Commercial and Industrial Green Hydrogen Production Using METAGENE™ Technology

MONTREAL and LYON, France, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, and its French technology partner, NOVACIUM SAS ("Novacium"), are pleased to announce the signing of an commercial and industrial cooperation agreement with Pragma Industries ("Pragma"), a leading designer of fuel cells and soft mobility solutions based in Biarritz, France.

This agreement marks a key milestone in the deployment of METAGENE™ technology — An innovative approach developed by Novacium for the autonomous, high-pressure production of green hydrogen. It underscores the strategic interest of Pragma Industries — a long-standing hydrogen pioneer with over 20 years of experience — in integrating METAGENE™ stations into its sustainable mobility solutions, particularly to support last-mile transportation needs.

METAGENE™ technology, based on the use of a non-explosive, safe aluminum-silicon alloy, enables the generation of 1.25 m³ of hydrogen per kilogram of fuel, without requiring electricity, costly storage, or heavy infrastructure. Its range and energy efficiency make it an ideal solution for light mobility applications, including hydrogen-powered bicycles and other low-emission vehicles developed by Pragma.



Image 1) Diagram of the METAGENE™ reactor and its green

hydrogen production process

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with HPQ and Novacium, which lays the foundation for a promising collaboration," said Pierre Forté, CEO of Pragma Industries. "METAGENE™ technology represents a major breakthrough in the decentralized production of high-pressure hydrogen — a perfect fit for last-mile challenges. This solution will enable us to supply our soft mobility offerings in a sustainable and cost-effective way, without relying on traditional energy infrastructures that deliver hydrogen at high cost. It strengthens our commitment to a pragmatic, efficient, and accessible energy transition."

In addition, Pragma Industries is also involved in the MANGABHY project, which aims to develop a specialized fuel cell for drones. The METAGENE™ technology, thanks to its compactness, its operating autonomy and its ability to produce hydrogen on demand, has major advantages to meet the high requirements of this type of application.

"METAGENE™ technology, which enables off-grid hydrogen production, is an innovation that addresses long-standing challenges which have hindered the development of this type of application,” added Pierre Forté, CEO of Pragma Industries. "The ability to generate hydrogen anywhere — without dedicated infrastructure — opens up unprecedented opportunities for the development of hydrogen-powered drones and could significantly accelerate growth in this market."

"This agreement with Pragma Industries highlights the transformative potential of METAGENE™ technology in the green mobility and drone sectors," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS. "By combining Pragma’s expertise in soft mobility with our innovative technology, we are laying the foundation for meaningful change in the way energy solutions are developed and implemented —one that can meet the needs of both civil and industrial markets."

As part of this agreement, HPQ, Novacium, and Pragma Industries will collaborate to evaluate the integration of METAGENE™ production stations into the mobility ecosystems developed by Pragma. A pilot phase is planned between late 2025 and early 2026, with operational testing aimed at validating a production capacity of 10 kg of hydrogen per day — intended to power fleets of hydrogen vehicles and drones.



Image 2: Diagram of a METAGENE™ reactor network enabled

by the system’s flexible and modular design

“What makes METAGENE™ compelling is not only its ability to generate hydrogen on demand, but the complete removal of traditional constraints — no external electricity, no compression infrastructure, and no high-cost logistics,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium. “From a systems engineering perspective, this opens the door to new deployment models for hydrogen — whether in mobility, remote operations, or industrial use — where autonomy and scalability have always been limiting factors.”

The agreement signed at the end of April 2025 does not yet contain any material terms.

About Pragma Industries

Pragma Industries is a leading developer of hydrogen-powered soft mobility solutions, including fuel cell bicycles and light vehicles. Based in Biarritz, France, the company is dedicated to delivering sustainable alternatives for urban transportation and last-mile logistics, with a strong focus on innovation and reducing carbon emissions.

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is a green technology start-up based in Lyon, France. It was founded through a partnership between HPQ Silicon Inc.—a Canadian company specializing in critical materials—and three high-level French research engineers: Dr. Jed Kraiem, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk, Chief Technology Officer (CTO); and Dr. Julien Degoulange, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

Together, they founded Novacium with the goal of developing proprietary technologies in high value-added sectors linked to renewable energy. The partnership with HPQ was designed to combine their scientific expertise with HPQ’s industrial vision to advance silicon-related initiatives and explore new opportunities in clean technologies.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

HPQ activities are centred around the following pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis.

2) Working with R&D partner NOVACIUM SAS, to become a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications.

3) Developing Innovative processes to generate and use Hydrogen:

a. METAGENE™, a low-carbon, chemical-based, on-demand, high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. b. WASTE TO ENERGY (W2E), a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS, of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. HPQ is also a shareholder in NOVACIUM SAS. 4) Becoming a zero-CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.





For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and on the Company’s website at: www.hpqsilicon.com

