Win big as Sportsbet.io gives away 10 Million USDT Club World Cup





Tallinn, Estonia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark this summer’s Club World Cup, Sportsbet.io is launching one of its biggest promos to date, with more than 10 million USDT up for grabs.

Throughout the tournament, which is hosted in the US and brings together 32 of the best club teams in the world, Sportsbet.io will give away a series of 1 million and 2 million USDT jackpots.

There will also be a 50,000 USDT prize pool raffle in the lead up to the tournament, and a 100,000 USDT knockout challenge throughout. 350,000 tickets for the competition have already been generated.

Shane Anderson, Chief Brand Officer for Sportsbet.io (Yolo Entertainment) said: “The Club World Cup is a truly global celebration of football, and we wanted to match that energy with something extraordinary. With more than 10 million USDT in prizes, this is one of our biggest giveaways ever and shows that Sportsbet.io is the place to play for the chance to win life-changing sums.”

Sportsbet.io players will have a chance to win big across three different campaigns before and during the FIFA World Club Cup.

To find out more, please visit:

Jackpot (live from 31st of May) https://sportsbet.io/promotions/2025-06-club-world-cup-jackpots :

Giveaway (live from 2nd of June) - https://sportsbet.io/promotions/2025-06-club-world-cup-giveaway :

Activity Challenge (live from 2nd of June) - https://sportsbet.io/promotions/2025-06-club-world-cup-battle-royale :

Some of Sportsbet.io’s legendary ambassadors will be watching along as the Club World Cup kicks off on June 14, including NBA superstar Tristan Thompson.

ENDS

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.



Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io .

PR Contact:

Araminta Bloom

araminta@lunapr.io



