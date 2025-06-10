Randamu Launches Systems Integrator Partner Program to Accelerate dcipher.network Adoption

Singapore, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks,, today announced the launch of its Systems Integrator Partner Program, a strategic initiative designed to catalyze adoption of its flagship platform, dcipher.network, across enterprise and institutional markets. The program aligns technical enablement with performance-based token revenue sharing, turning systems integrators into long-term stakeholders in the dcipher economy. StorSwift, a leader in decentralized infrastructure for enterprises and early member of the League of Entropy, has been announced as one of several inaugural participants.

The initiative provides Randamu’s partners with enterprise-grade support: technical training, early product access, co-branded go-to-market efforts, and tiered token revenue sharing of up to 20% for qualifying projects. Combined with the ability to retain the majority of services-related revenue, the model is designed to create strong economic incentives for integration and distribution at scale.

“The future of secure coordination won’t be built by any one company,” said Hong Yu, Vice President of StorSwift, who also serves as their League of Entropy representative. “It will be achieved through aligned, decentralized collaboration. Randamu’s Partner Program gets the incentives right, giving systems integrators real upside for helping enterprises adopt threshold automation and programmable encryption.”

The dcipher.network enables threshold encryption, time-based data access, and verifiable coordination across decentralized and institutional systems. With rising demand for off-chain automation and trustless access controls, Randamu is positioning dcipher as the cryptographic backbone for a wide range of verticals, including finance, identity, and AI governance.

For investors, the launch of the Partner Program signals a critical go-to-market milestone: a scalable, cost-efficient channel for onboarding enterprises to Randamu’s token-incentivized infrastructure. The model mirrors proven strategies from cloud ecosystems, where systems integrators drive the bulk of revenue-generating deployments.

“Our goal is to decentralize not just infrastructure but distribution,” said Erick Watson, Co-Founder and CEO of Randamu. “By aligning systems integrators with long-term token incentives, we’re creating a multiplier effect that accelerates adoption while preserving the integrity of our network.”

The Systems Integrator Partner Program is open to qualified technical firms worldwide. More information is available at https://randa.mu/partners or via email at partners@randa.mu.

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain orchestration. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.





