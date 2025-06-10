Park Madison Partners Announces Promotions and Management Changes

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Madison Partners, a leading real estate advisory firm, today announced a series of senior leadership promotions, including the elevation of three Partners to Managing Partner, and the expansion of its Executive Committee with two new appointments. These leadership changes reflect the firm's long-term strategic vision, entrepreneurial culture, and continued growth across its dynamic capital solutions platform.

Carrie Coulson Naik, Jack Koch, and Robert Kohn have been promoted to Managing Partner. Each has played an integral role in shaping the firm’s success and delivering exceptional outcomes for a broad range of clients across both fund placement and capital advisory. In their new positions, they will take on expanded leadership responsibilities and continue to guide the firm’s strategic direction.

Additionally, Partners Brian DiSalvo and John Sweeney have been appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee. As Head of the firm’s Capital Advisory business, DiSalvo has been instrumental in expanding Park Madison’s capabilities across portfolio recapitalizations and GP-led secondaries solutions. Sweeney, who serves as Chief Operating Officer and leads the firm’s Project Management team, has been a key driver of internal operations, process innovation, and client execution. The expansion of the Executive Committee will enhance the firm’s ability to respond dynamically to market conditions and reinforce a culture of collaborative decision-making at the highest levels.

As part of these changes, Founder and Managing Partner, Nancy Lashine, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, continuing to oversee the firm’s overall strategy, culture, and long-term vision.

“These promotions and appointments reflect the strength of our leadership team and our confidence in the next generation of firm leadership,” said Lashine. “We are proud to recognize the accomplishments of these individuals and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm and to the success of our clients.”

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison Partners LLC a leading private placement and capital solutions firm focused on building strategic partnerships within the institutional real estate community. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison has advised on over $28 billion in private capital placements for a wide range of real estate vehicles including closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, and recapitalizations.

Park Madison Partners was founded to provide clients with capital solutions and strategic consulting services with a high degree of customization, integrity and accountability. Our team comprises professionals with backgrounds across the buy-side and sell-side and we leverage this experience to provide a thoughtful approach to global real estate capital markets.

For further information, please visit www.parkmadisonpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

212-537-5177, Ext 7