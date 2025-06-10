BrainsWay Announces Gold Sponsorship at the 2025 Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in San Diego

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, proudly announces its Gold Sponsorship of the Clinical TMS Society’s 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place June 12–14 in San Diego, CA. BrainsWay’s participation will spotlight its industry-leading Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) technology, including live demonstrations and groundbreaking new research that continues to set Deep TMS apart.

Clinical Education Session – Saturday, June 14 | 7:00 – 8:00 AM

BrainsWay will host a sponsored morning session titled, “Accelerating Relief: Multicenter RCT Results from a Novel H1 Coil Accelerated Deep TMS Depression Protocol” which will be presented by Colleen Hanlon, PhD, BrainsWay’s Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs. The session will unveil compelling preliminary results from a recent multicenter randomized non-inferiority trial which compared BrainsWay’s standard Deep TMS depression protocol to a novel, accelerated protocol, both using the Company’s proprietary H1 Coil – without any reliance on neuronavigation equipment.

Latest Deep TMS Clinical Research Featured in Poster Presentations

The latest Deep TMS research will also be featured during the poster presentation sessions of the conference, including:

Deep TMS for Smoking Cessation: Outcomes from a Phase IV Registry Study of the H4 Coil. Data demonstrated 49% of patients successfully quit smoking and reduced nicotine cravings after 15 treatment sessions using BrainsWay’s Deep TMS H4 Coil. Safety and Efficacy of Deep TMS for Adolescent Depression: A Post-Marketing Surveillance Study. Data from over 1,200 adolescent patients across 56 sites aged 11-21 demonstrated the efficacy and safety of Deep TMS. H1 Coil Stimulation Sites That Improve Depression Coverage on a Common Causal Brain Circuit. A third-party study used electric field modeling and neuroimaging data to investigate optimal position of BrainsWay’s H1 Coil for depression treatment.



Hands-On Deep TMS Demos in the Exhibit Hall

Attendees are also invited to experience hands-on demonstrations of BrainsWay’s proprietary Deep TMS system at the BrainsWay booth in the exhibit hall. Visitors will have the opportunity to see firsthand the distinct advantages of Deep TMS over first-generation, figure-8 coil TMS.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Disclaimer; Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes discussion of clinical data that has not yet been reviewed by the FDA and relates to protocols not within BrainsWay’s FDA-cleared labeling. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words, and also includes any financial guidance and projections contained herein. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies – especially preliminary data which remains subject to peer-review – do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the failure of our investments in management services organizations and/or other clinic-related entities to produce profitable returns; inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company’s anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company’s intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

BrainsWay:

Ido Marom

Chief Financial Officer

Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com