Mawer Investment Management Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) announced today the following executive leadership updates:

Bruce Geddes, CFA, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Mawer is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Geddes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 2, 2025.

Mr. Geddes brings over 30 years of progressive leadership in capital markets and investment management to Mawer. Most recently, he spent 16 years with RBC Global Asset Management as President, PH&N Canadian Institutional. Renowned for his client-centric approach, talent management, and disciplined execution, Mr. Geddes has led high-performing teams, consistently achieving top industry recognition across the Canadian and North American markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bruce Geddes as Mawer’s new CEO,” says Craig Senyk, Board Chair. “Bruce’s proven leadership, deep industry expertise, and commitment to clients aligns directly with our strategic vision and values. I am confident that under his guidance, Mawer will continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients, employees, and community.”

Prior to RBC, Mr. Geddes held senior roles at TD Asset Management, where he was a key contributor to the growth of the Canadian Institutional Fixed Income franchise, and at RBC Capital Markets as a derivatives trader. He holds a CFA designation and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Carleton University. He is also recognized for his community leadership, notably as part of a top fundraising team for cancer research and other charitable initiatives.

“I’ve followed Mawer’s journey for some time and I’m excited for the opportunity to join this remarkable firm,” says Geddes. “I look forward to collaborating closely with the Board and the talented team to continue the firm’s legacy of long-term investment excellence, commitment to clients, and doing the right thing, always.”

Jim Hall, CFA, Appointed Chief Investment Officer

Mawer is pleased to announce that Jim Hall has been appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective July 2, 2025. Christian Deckart will step down from the CIO role to focus his full attention as lead portfolio manager for the Mawer global equity strategy. As part of the transition, Mr. Hall will be stepping down from his role as President and as a member of the firm’s Executive Team and Board of Directors to focus directly on his role as CIO.

"It's been a great honour to serve this term in the President role," said Mr. Hall. "The Executive Team has done outstanding work during this period and is in great shape to carry on from here. I'm delighted to be picking back up the CIO position full-time, a role that I love."

Mr. Hall brings extensive portfolio management experience as lead manager of the Mawer EAFE large cap strategy and previously as portfolio manager for the Mawer Canadian equity, global equity, and international equity strategies. Since joining Mawer in 1997, he has played a key role in shaping the firm’s investment philosophy and process, including serving as Chief Investment Officer from 2004 to 2018. Mr. Hall has served on the Board since 2000, chairing it from 2008 to 2023.

“Jim has been an integral part of Mawer’s growth and success for almost three decades. His deep investment expertise, steadfast commitment to the firm, and ability to bring out the best in those around him have set a standard for excellence at Mawer,” says Craig Senyk, Board Chair. “We are grateful for his leadership as President and Board member, and we look forward to his continued impact as Chief Investment Officer.”