Quantic X-Microwave Expands X-MWblocks Catalog with New UMS Amplifier Family

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic X-Microwave®, a business of Quantic Electronics® (“Quantic”) and leading provider of modular RF and microwave solutions, today announced the immediate availability of over twelve new high-performance amplifier products from United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS), integrated into their innovative X-MWblocks® system.

This new offering includes a variety of wideband GaAs LNAs operating from 0.5 to 44 GHz, as well as several GaAs drivers operating from 0.5 to 20 GHz and from 36 to 40 GHz, and a 2.5 W HPA operating from 17 to 24 GHz. A 6–18 GHz, 20 W GaN wideband HPA is also available. UMS amplifiers are renowned for their high gain, low noise, wide bandwidth and high reliability — all of which are crucial for demanding, high-performance applications.

Quantic X-Microwave’s modular design platform enables rapid prototyping and flexible design by allowing engineers to easily assemble modular components in their X-MWblocks, significantly reducing development time and risk. The integration of these new UMS amplifiers further empowers engineers to quickly build and test advanced microwave circuits.

Designers can explore the expanded UMS amplifier offering on the Quantic X-Microwave website: UMS On X-Microwave, LLC

Quantic X-Microwave offers a building block library of over 6,000 RF components, enabling the rapid configuration or creation of RF modules and integrated microwave assemblies and subassemblies.

UMS and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase their collaboration at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, June 17-19, in both the Quantic booth #1251 and UMS booth #2159.

About United Monolithic Semiconductors

UMS designs and manufactures innovative radio-frequency microwave semiconductor solutions using in-house III-V technology that integrates into high-performance systems. Offering bespoke solutions, catalog products, and foundry services, UMS ensures quality, reliability, and innovation. With scalable industrial capabilities and a responsive global supply chain, UMS meets various production demands. Headquartered in Villebon, France, and Ulm, Germany, with sales offices in the US and APAC, UMS delivers quality solutions worldwide. Specialized in GaAs and GaN technology, For more information, visit www.ums-rf.com or connect through LinkedIn.

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW’s unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we’re part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, visit www.quanticxmw.com.

