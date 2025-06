BioRestorative Welcomes Serial Regenerative Medicine Entrepreneur, Company Builder and Leader, Sandy Lipkins, to BRTX Team

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, announced today its hiring of Industry leader, Sandy Lipkins, to focus on technology commercialization and business development, effective June 9, 2025. In his role, Mr. Lipkins will be responsible for sourcing, structuring, negotiating and executing strategic alliances and licensing/co-development agreements for BioRestorative domestically and internationally, as well as providing new product and sales expertise to the Company.

Mr. Lipkins has an accomplished record of business development success within the healthcare industry. He brings over 30 years of venture capital, finance, and sales experience, with deep expertise in the anti-aging and wellness sectors. His extensive work and network in stem cells, regenerative medicine, and tissue banking have helped drive the development of a number of cutting-edge therapies. In addition, Mr. Lipkin’s executive experience in scaling, compounding and biologics manufacturing, as well as his proven ability to expand market reach, has been pivotal to company growth. Mr. Lipkins is passionate about promoting anti-aging, healthy lifestyle and bringing cutting-edge regenerative medicine to the critical masses, domestically and internationally. He has taken companies from incubation, to revenue generation and growth, to setting up for sale or other liquidity events.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sandy to BioRestorative Therapies. Sandy brings a powerful blend of venture capital expertise, entrepreneurial drive, and a deep commitment to the anti-aging and regenerative medicine space. His proven track record in building and scaling companies aligns perfectly with our mission. With his experience and expertise, we see tremendous potential for significant value creation as we advance our clinical pipeline and expand our commercial BioCosmeceuticals platform. I am confident Sandy will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth and innovation," said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative.

Mr. Lipkins stated, “I am excited to join BRTX at such a pivotal time. The Company’s dedication to cutting-edge science in both clinical development and consumer wellness is inspiring, and I see tremendous opportunity to build something truly impactful here. With a strong foundation already in place, I look forward to helping accelerate growth, expand the biocosmeceuticals platform, and bring transformative regenerative solutions to market — both at home in the U.S. and abroad in key international markets.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

