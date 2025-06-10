Nano Dimension to Host Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Call to Be Held Thursday, June 12 at 4:30 PM EST

Waltham, Massachusetts, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025.

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm EST

Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517

Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751

Listen and view presentation via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uKTBW5Ak

Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Nano Dimension

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Investors: ir@nano-di.com

Media: NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com