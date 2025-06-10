Adia Nutrition Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum June 11th

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, focused on advancing regenerative medicine through stem cell therapies and nutritional solutions, today announced that Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 11th, 2025.

DATE: June 11th, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 12-13

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Opened Adia Med clinic in Winter Park, FL, in January 2025, offering Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) for multiple sclerosis and autoimmune conditions.

Expanded regenerative therapies with two premier stem cell and exosome products, Adia Vita, an FDA-registered 361 HCT/P umbilical cord stem cell product containing 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit and AdiaLink, an FDA-registered 361 HCT/P exosome product containing 3.5 trillion exosomes per unit.

Secured licensing agreements to meet global demand for Adia Med’s regenerative therapies, announced June 9, 2025.

Established subsidiaries Adia Labs LLC and Adia Med of Tinton Falls LLC to distribute and provide innovative treatments nationwide.

For questions, inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

