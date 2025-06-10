Gauzy Expands Marine Market Presence as Smart Glass Becomes Critical to Cruise Ship Innovation and ESG

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, today announced its continued strategic expansion into the marine sector. With rising demand for sustainable innovation and guest-centric design in the cruise industry, Gauzy believes they are well-positioned to capture market share within the $6.2B global marine glass segment by scaling its smart glass applications onboard vessels and terminals alike.

Following successful implementation at the new MSC Cruise Terminal in Miami built by Fincantieri, Gauzy’s advanced PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) and SPD (Suspended Particle Device) smart glass technologies are gaining traction as a critical enabler of future-ready ship design. To date, Gauzy has secured nine programs in the maritime sector, further validating demand and adoption in this high-growth market.

“This is a high-margin, high-value segment where our IP, partnerships, and operational scale create a strong competitive moat,” said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “We are seeking to execute a long-term roadmap that positions smart glass as the standard for immersive, sustainable travel, at sea and beyond.”

Smart Glass: A Converging Point of Design, Efficiency, and Guest Experience

The cruise industry is entering a transformative growth cycle, with over 50 ships on order globally and heightened investment in personalization, wellness, and green technologies. Gauzy’s light control technologies offer high-impact applications across both interior and exterior marine environments, including:

PDLC for staterooms, spas, medical bays, and meeting spaces, providing instant privacy while maintaining modern aesthetics.

SPD for lounges, dining areas, and viewing decks, dynamically adjusting to sunlight and reducing solar heat gain without obstructing views.

“Cruise lines are aggressively reimagining the onboard experience, and they’re turning to smart materials to do it,” added Peso. “Gauzy’s technologies deliver privacy, solar control, and energy efficiency in a seamless, design-forward way. This expansion into the marine sector is a new revenue stream, it’s a natural extension of our core strategy to own key touchpoints in high-growth, experience-led markets.”

This dynamic light modulation not only enhances the passenger experience but directly supports operators' ESG goals by reducing the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning, ultimately lowering energy consumption and emissions.

Operational Readiness to Meet Market Demand

With global production capabilities, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a growing network of marine integration partners like Kaune Oy, Gauzy is well-positioned to support the evolving technical needs of cruise ship builders and retrofit specialists. Gauzy’s smart glass technologies were recently featured in Kaune Oy’s booth at the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo in Miami (June 3–4), underscoring the company’s rising visibility and influence within the marine design community.

Through collaboration with its broad partner ecosystem, Gauzy helps streamline the process from design consultation to fabrication and installation, supporting marine projects with flexible, scalable technologies and a reliable global supply chain.

The global smart glass market is projected to reach $109 billion by 2028, and Gauzy is strategically leveraging its cross-industry expertise, from automotive to architecture, to solidify its leadership in marine smart surfaces.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

IR and Media Contact Info

Media – press@gauzy.com

Investors – ir@gauzy.com