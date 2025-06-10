CUSIP Global Services Teams with Aumni, Inc., a J.P. Morgan company, to Offer CUSIP Identifiers for Private Companies

NORWALK, Conn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced a collaboration with Aumni, Inc. (“Aumni”), a J.P. Morgan company specializing in venture capital data solutions, to expand CUSIP coverage for venture-backed and private equity-owned private companies. This expanded coverage provides standardized identifiers for company issuers and their financial instruments, thereby increasing efficiency, accuracy, and security in reporting, settlement, and analytics for venture capital firms, private equity firms, and their investors.

The CUSIP is a nine-character alphanumeric security identifier that captures the unique attributes of issuers and their financial instruments throughout the U.S. and Canada. Widely recognized as a trusted standard in the financial markets, the CUSIP is a foundational building block that allows for efficient trading, clearing, and settlement across dozens of asset classes. Private equity markets have historically not had a standard identifier, resulting in the use of manual, error-prone solutions for security tracking and identity resolution.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling the same level of efficiency in private markets that public markets have enjoyed for decades. By standardizing private company identifiers, we are paving the way for more streamlined operations and better decision-making for all market participants, which we feel is becoming ever more important as these alternative asset classes continue to grow,” said Scott Preiss, Senior Vice President and Global Head, CGS. “This exciting collaboration with Aumni helps CGS fulfill its mission, as directed by our industry-appointed Board of Trustees, to keep innovating and expanding the depth and breadth of CUSIP coverage as new market needs develop.”

Aumni is a leading software platform for private market investors to manage investment portfolio data, analytics, and insights. By combining Aumni’s expertise in private market data structuring with CGS's Private CUSIP assignment capabilities and reputation as a trusted provider of capital markets reference data, customers will benefit from rich company- and security-level metadata to support portfolio management.

“We are excited to work with CGS on providing standardized security identifiers to the venture capital and private equity space,” said Alex Woodgate, Head of Corporate Development and Data Solutions at Aumni. “Consistent reference data for private securities will simplify reporting and enable efficiencies for GPs and LPs, and unlock further innovation opportunities for the private markets ecosystem.”

Beginning today, existing CGS customers will gain access to a free version of the Private CUSIP feed alongside their existing products and services. Customers can choose to upgrade to a premium service, adding a larger pool of company and security identifiers, additional metadata for each identifier, and the ability to request new identifiers.

For more information, please visit https://www.cusip.com/cusip/privateEquityData.

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

