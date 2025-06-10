New Survey: 86% of Finance Leaders Plan Major AI Investment by 2026 as Tropic Unveils Five Procurement Agents

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tropic , the intelligent procurement partner, published its findings from a recent survey, showing that finance and procurement teams are preparing for a massive shift toward AI adoption, with 86% planning to implement or scale AI initiatives by 2026. This survey supports the unveiling of Tropic’s next evolution of Tropic AI: five specialized agents that work together as a unified workforce to transform how teams manage spending, contracts, and supplier relationships.

This announcement builds on Tropic's year-long AI innovation journey, which has focused on combining the power of AI with Tropic’s unrivaled army of human specialists to change procurement and spend management from a complex, disconnected process into something intuitive and powerful. The company's vision has been clear: teams don't just need AI tools, they need partners that understand the growing responsibilities and pressures finance leaders face. With 50% report they’re at the beginning of their AI transformation, Tropic's survey of 100 finance leaders reveals 2026 will be an inflection point, with nearly half of organizations already reallocating budgets from existing software tools to fund AI initiatives.

"Finance leaders aren't just talking about AI anymore. They're budgeting for it," said Russell Lester, CFO at Tropic. "Our new research shows that 53% of finance leaders expect AI to influence their 2026 budget and planning priorities and 49% plan to or have already reallocated software and budget towards AI tools. At Tropic, we've been building toward this moment for over a year. What we're announcing today represents the maturation of our AI platform into a complete workforce that actually delivers the productivity gains teams have been promised."

Operational Efficiency Drives AI Investment

The survey found that 66% of finance leaders cite operational efficiency as their primary motivation for AI investment across the business, far outpacing competitive pressure or executive mandates. However, early results remain mixed. While 73% report AI has somewhat improved their team's productivity, only 4% cite significant gains.

"There's a clear gap between AI promise and AI performance," Lester noted. "Teams know they need AI to become more effective and stay competitive, but they're struggling to implement solutions that deliver real value. We've spent the past year building and refining AI tools that actually solve procurement problems. These five agents represent the evolution of that work into a comprehensive AI workforce."

Download the full report here .

AI Agents Democratize Human Expertise at Scale

When Tropic launched, the company solved these complex procurement challenges through professional services and human expertise. But as demand grew, a scale issue emerged. While Tropic's human experts remain an integral part of the platform, the company recognized that customers needed access to this knowledge 24/7.

"We've essentially taken everything our procurement experts know and made it available as an always-on workforce," said Justin Etkin, Co-Founder and COO at Tropic. "These aren't generic AI tools. They're powered by unique human experiences and our $13B+ spend database."

Tropic's five AI agents work alongside the company's broader platform and services, addressing specific procurement challenges through specialized roles:

Smart Request Assistant streamlines procurement requests, making it effortless for any user to initiate and track purchases

streamlines procurement requests, making it effortless for any user to initiate and track purchases Compliance Copilot instantly checks requests and contracts against company policies, preventing bottlenecks and out-of-policy spend

instantly checks requests and contracts against company policies, preventing bottlenecks and out-of-policy spend Contract Intelligence Engine automatically extracts key contract details and answers questions about agreements in plain language

automatically extracts key contract details and answers questions about agreements in plain language Negotiation Navigator provides instant access to price benchmarks and supplier intelligence from over $13B in spend data

provides instant access to price benchmarks and supplier intelligence from over $13B in spend data AI Invoice Match automatically verifies invoices against contracts and requests, protecting against overpayment and fraud



These agents are designed specifically for procurement workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing systems and require no major change management.

"We're not building AI for the sake of having AI," said Etkin. "Over the past year, we've methodically addressed major procurement pain points with tailored solutions. The Smart Request Assistant, for example, evolved from customer feedback on Ask Tropic. Each agent solves a specific problem that wastes hours of our customers' time every week."

Proven Results Drive Adoption

Among teams using AI today, 42% report faster process cycle times, and 30% cite cost savings. However, 47% of leaders say proven ROI remains the top requirement for scaling AI initiatives.

AI in Procurement: The Next Wave Virtual Event

While Tropic believes AI will help procurement and finance teams get ahead, the company recognizes that most teams are still at the beginning of their AI journey. To help finance leaders navigate this critical transition, Tropic is hosting a virtual event on June 25th from 1-4 pm ET, featuring additional survey findings, industry influencers and analysts, practical AI implementation guidance, customer case studies and live product demonstrations.

Visit https://www.tropicapp.io/events/ai-in-procurement for more information and register for sessions.

