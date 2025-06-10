Futureshirts and inVia Robotics Showcase 500% Productivity Boost in New eCommerce Fulfillment Automation Software Case Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futureshirts, a leading entertainment merchandising company, and inVia Robotics, a provider of AI-powered warehouse automation software, have released a new case study highlighting transformative results in fulfillment operations, including a 500% increase in productivity.

Facing rising order volumes, Futureshirts partnered with inVia Robotics to streamline its entire fulfillment process, including inventory management, order processing, and labor performance. The case study reveals how inVia’s intelligent automation system helped Futureshirts boost productivity by 500%, reduce onboarding time from two weeks to under an hour, cut restocking time from reserve to pick zones from days to hours, and deliver nearly flawless order accuracy.

“We needed a solution that could evolve with our business and handle the complexity of modern fulfillment,” said Corey Neal, CEO of Futureshirts. “inVia’s AI automation has helped us stay innovative, scale faster, and deliver on our mission to make merch easy for our clients.”

The inVia Logic Warehouse Execution System (WES) brings together decision intelligence, dynamic task scheduling, and real-time data visualizations to orchestrate all warehouse workflows, from picking and replenishment to inventory management. With real-time dashboards and 3D inventory modeling, the software allows teams to continually optimize performance without operational disruption.

“Futureshirts is a great example of how a software-first automation approach can unlock great improvements in fulfillment,” said Lior Elazary, Co-Founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. “This partnership shows how an AI-driven WES can drive efficiency by unifying warehouse systems and workflows, enabling smarter, more resilient operations that evolve with the demands of modern fulfillment.”

About Futureshirts

Founded in 1996, Futureshirts is an entertainment merchandising company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company specializes in product development, touring and on-site support, e-commerce solutions, and retail licensing services for artists and brands.

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is an award-winning automation company delivering AI-powered software and robotics solutions for next-generation warehouses. inVia’s system orchestrates and optimizes warehouse workflows to deliver 4–5X productivity gains with 99.9% accuracy, at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation.

