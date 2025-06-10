Rose Hill Life Sciences to Spotlight Leading Research Partners at Psychedelic Science 2025

Dr. Gül Dölen, MD, PhD, to share groundbreaking research on how psychedelic compounds can reopen “critical periods” of brain plasticity.

Rotem Petranker, PhD, to discuss the latest findings from controlled clinical trials investigating the effects of microdosing on Major Depressive Disorder and harm reduction.



BOSTON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Life Sciences (“The Company” or “Rose Hill”), a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products, announced that its research collaborators and leading scientific voices in the psychedelic space will present at Psychedelic Science 2025, the world’s largest gathering of psychedelic researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and industry leaders. The conference will take place from June 16 to 20 at The Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Among the featured sessions are two pivotal panels that showcase Rose Hill’s scientific partners, Dr. Gül Dölen, MD, PhD, and Rotem Petranker, PhD, and their continued commitment to advancing the frontiers of psychedelic medicine through research, innovation, and dialogue:

Of Critical Periods and Cephalopods: A Conversation with Dr. Gül Dölen, MD, PhD

Thursday, June 19 | 3:10 PM – 3:40 PM MDT | Bluebird Ballroom 1A



In her keynote presentation, Dr. Gül Dölen, MD, PhD—Professor and Bob & Renee Parsons Endowed Chair in Neuroscience and Psychology at UC Berkeley, and Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine—shares her groundbreaking research on how psychedelic compounds can reopen “critical periods” of brain plasticity. Her cross-species studies, including with octopuses, illuminate how these compounds may radically reshape our approach to treating conditions like PTSD, autism, and stroke. Dr. Dölen brings bold scientific vision and deep ethical inquiry to this emerging frontier of psychedelic neuroscience.

Studies of Microdosing Psychedelics

Thursday, June 19 | 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM MDT | Mile High Ballroom 1B



The practice of microdosing psychedelics has garnered significant public interest, yet rigorous scientific understanding is still evolving. This session will present the latest findings from controlled clinical trials investigating the effects of microdosing on conditions such as major depressive disorder, as well as new perspectives on harm reduction within this context. The session will also explore the shifting definitions of microdosing and surprising outcomes observed in recent studies.

“Psychedelic Science 2025 is a rare convergence of minds working to change how we treat mental health, trauma, and neurological disease,” said Domenic Suppa, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Rose Hill Life Sciences. “Supporting and amplifying these conversations, particularly those led by pioneers like Dr. Gul Dölen, MD, PhD, and Rotem Petranker, PhD, who are helping unlock entirely new dimensions of healing, align with Rose Hill’s mission to deliver safe, effective, and ethically driven psychedelic research.”

About Rose Hill Life Sciences

Rose Hill Life Sciences is a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products. As the world’s inaugural legal exporter of psilocybin, Rose Hill is dedicated to advancing scientific research, expanding therapeutic applications, and setting new industry benchmarks for safety, efficacy, and quality. With integrated operations spanning Jamaica, the United States, and Canada, and strategic partnerships with esteemed research institutions, Rose Hill supports pioneering clinical research exploring psilocybin’s potential for treating mental health and neurological conditions. With a commitment to science and innovation, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of psychedelic medicine.

For more information, visit https://rosehill.life .