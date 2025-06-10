GSAC Engineering Secures Multi-Year Recurring Revenue Contract

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GelStat Corporation ("GelStat" or the "Company") (OTC: GSAC), a development stage company currently focused on the research, development, and marketing of engineered solutions for the industrial security industries, today announced the renewal of a service contract for its subsidiary, GSAC Engineering (“GSACe”), totaling approximately $550,000 over a four-year term. With expected additional work-orders the revenue could exceed $1 million over that period. Effective March 19, 2025, the agreement provides for structured recurring payments through January 31, 2029.

The renewal includes services and technology for security monitoring across three government-operated detention and judicial facilities in Florida. At the heart of this deployment is GSACe’s Intelligent Corrections Automation System (“iCAS”), a proprietary software suite designed to integrate access control, communications, and device management into one centralized interface. Through iCAS and its accompanying Encrypted Control Device, GSACe enables clients to manage and secure every entry point within a facility while ensuring critical systems remain shielded from external threats. These tools exemplify GSACe’s dedication to providing safe and secure technologies that can also streamline operations, improve personnel rotation, and mitigate staffing shortages in high-demand environments.

“Detention facilities and other high-security environments like these require constant operational support and surveillance capabilities. Our iCAS platform is engineered to meet those demands today,” said Javier Acosta, CEO of GelStat. “This renewal with an existing customer also underscores the trust we have earned through performance and reliability over an extended period. Going forward, we believe this engagement typifies our strategy to land and expand into long-term, scalable partnerships that provide greater financial stability and reinforce our long-term growth goals.”

GelStat is also advancing the development of other technologies including a forthcoming safety solution that further strengthens its security technology suite.

Building on its engineering expansion and capital restructuring efforts, GelStat remains focused on strengthening its market presence and fostering relationships with local and state agencies. The Company is actively engaged in discussions to expand its service offerings and secure additional contracts that align with its mission to provide robust infrastructure and security solutions.

About GelStat Corporation

GelStat Corporation (OTC: GSAC), now based in Miami, Florida, is an innovative company focused on the research, development, and marketing of engineered solutions for industrial security and clean energy. GelStat also operates GSAC Engineering, a specialized division dedicated to advancing these critical industries. For more information, visit gelstat.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified using forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we plan to file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to GelStat Corporation, GSAC Engineering, or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

